Some remote-working policies

Argentina: Law

•Written remote-working agreement outlining hours and parties' obligations;

•Equal rights among remote and on-site employees, plus the right to disconnect after working hours; and

•Employers must provide work tools and cover remote-working-related expenses.

Belgium: Circular from tax agency

•Monthly, employer-paid and tax-free work-from-home allowance for regular employees.

Portugal: Law

•Employers must pay for remote-work-related costs, including electricity and Internet;

•Employers cannot contact employees after office hours, or they could be penalised;

•Employees are required to meet employers in-person every two months; and

•Employees have a right to work remotely if they have children under the age of 8.

Taiwan: Guidelines

•Employers must provide remote employees with the necessary tools and equipment as well as support the maintenance of that equipment; they also have to provide education and training on mental and physical health.

Turkey: Law

•Written remote-work agreement including details on location, working hours and communication methods;

•Employer must provide remote workers with necessary tools and equipment; and

•Prohibition of remote working in certain areas, such as in the handling of hazardous chemicals and national security.

SOURCE: GLOBAL COUNSEL