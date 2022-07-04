Some remote-working policies

Argentina: Law
•Written remote-working agreement outlining hours and parties' obligations;
•Equal rights among remote and on-site employees, plus the right to disconnect after working hours; and
•Employers must provide work tools and cover remote-working-related expenses.
Belgium: Circular from tax agency
•Monthly, employer-paid and tax-free work-from-home allowance for regular employees.
Portugal: Law
•Employers must pay for remote-work-related costs, including electricity and Internet;
•Employers cannot contact employees after office hours, or they could be penalised;
•Employees are required to meet employers in-person every two months; and
•Employees have a right to work remotely if they have children under the age of 8.
Taiwan: Guidelines
•Employers must provide remote employees with the necessary tools and equipment as well as support the maintenance of that equipment; they also have to provide education and training on mental and physical health.
Turkey: Law
•Written remote-work agreement including details on location, working hours and communication methods;
•Employer must provide remote workers with necessary tools and equipment; and
•Prohibition of remote working in certain areas, such as in the handling of hazardous chemicals and national security.
SOURCE: GLOBAL COUNSEL