Some egregious incidents

Though abuse towards security officers is commonplace, a few incidents here have been particularly grievous.

Died of his injuries

Elderly security officer Chew Choo Chian died of his injuries almost six weeks after being punched by a drunken man he was reprimanding for urinating behind a door at a Bukit Panjang shopping centre.

In the incident on Nov 18, 2014, Teo Chin Lai, a hawker centre food packer, hit Mr Chew, who was 74, on his upper body, causing him to fall backwards.

Mr Chew died on Dec 28 that year and Teo was sentenced to three years in jail in August 2016 for causing grievous hurt.

Sneezed at

In April 2020, a female security officer at Ion Orchard mall was sneezed at by a Taiwanese woman after she denied her entry for not wearing a mask.

Ms Devika Rani Muthu Krishnan had been deployed to an entrance to take down customers' particulars for contact tracing and to ensure that they were wearing masks.

But Sun Szu-yen, who was wearing a scarf in place of a mask, sneezed at Ms Devika Rani when denied entry.

She pleaded guilty in a district court that June to one count of performing a rash act and an unrelated harassment charge and was sentenced to 11 weeks in jail for the offences.

Punched in the face

The owner of an advertising firm who was drunk and could not find an unlocked exit at Roxy Square mall assaulted a security supervisor.

Briton Stuart Boyd Mills had gone drinking with friends till midnight at the East Coast Road shopping centre in April 2019.

Even though the security supervisor, Mr Andrew Lim, offered to show him the way out, Mills grew agitated and aggressive.

Mills attempted to trip Mr Lim but almost fell down himself. In a rage, he punched Mr Lim's face.

Mills was sentenced in September 2019 to a week's jail for assault.

Tay Hong Yi