SkillsFuture funding to focus on courses relevant to industry

The funding framework for skills training will be tweaked to achieve better manpower outcomes, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

That means workers will no longer get SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) subsidies for most non-certifiable courses from 2024.

SkillsFuture credits will also no longer fund these courses, which now comprise about 7 per cent of the courses funded by SSG - the national agency for skills development.

Mr Chan said the refinements to the SSG funding framework are part of efforts to better support training with manpower outcomes.

They are also meant to ensure that training is refreshed to meet the objectives of job placement, skills deepening and career advancement for individuals, as well as job redesign and business transformation for enterprises, he said.

Mr Chan, who was speaking at the launch of the SkillsFuture Forum 2022 yesterday, also laid out a road map for Singapore's adult education sector to reach the goal of retraining at least half a million working adults a year.

The minister had set the target at The Straits Times Education Forum in February.

The SkillsFuture Forum yesterday was held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar and kicked off the SkillsFuture Festival, which runs until Aug 14.

Mr Chan identified four key challenges that must be met for Singapore to upskill its workforce at scale.

First, the Republic must overcome an asymmetry of information to spark the interest of working adults in reskilling and upskilling, he said.

He added that workers have to juggle work, financial, family and social commitments and responsibilities.

Mr Chan said: "Many tend to apply a high discount rate towards training due to the tyranny of the 'urgent', and the 'here and now'. Bread-and-butter issues understandably occupy their minds."

He said that efforts have been made in the area of skills training, such as setting up personalised skills advisory services. There are also plans to improve outreach to help people navigate the training ecosystem, but these are not enough on their own.

These moves must be complemented by three other strategies, Mr Chan said: articulating companies' demand for future skills, aggregating such demand in different sectors and activating a supply of such skills through quality training.

On the need to articulate demand for future skills, Mr Chan said that individual companies may not know what future skills they need.

He added: "This is where the Government, SSG, trade associations and chambers and our unions must come in and take the lead."

He gave the example of SSG's Skills Demand for the Future Economy report published last December. It drew on data from global, regional and local job skills trends to show which skills are in demand from three sectors important for Singapore's growth: the green, care and digital economies.

Mr Chan said that human resource teams must then translate the demand for specific skills into their hiring and job design processes.

He said: "This will allow companies to focus more on skills and competencies, rather than relying on only qualifications such as degrees or diplomas as a proxy of the candidate's suitability."

Beyond articulating the skill demands of its companies, Singapore needs each industry to aggregate or collate the demand for skills across its different sectors, Mr Chan said.

This is where trade associations and chambers, being an important bridge between the Government and employers, must step up as intermediaries, he said.

They will play a leading role to support and engage small and medium-sized enterprises in identifying the skills the SMEs need, help disseminate job and skills insights, and put in place structures to accredit skills acquired at the workplace.

Mr Chan said: "For a start, SSG is working with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to partner SGTech and the Singapore Computer Society as skills development partners in the information and communications technology sector."

With the support of such intermediate bodies, Singapore will improve its agility and market responsiveness to accelerate the SkillsFuture movement, Mr Chan added.

Only when these conditions are met can the supply of future skills be optimised, he said.

"First, we must place more focus on how adult education is delivered," he said. "Our training providers and institutes of higher learning must step up to the role, to combine the currency of frontier industry knowledge with best adult education practices."

To this end, he announced that the Institute for Adult Learning will sign two separate agreements with the five polytechnics and the National Trades Union Congress LearningHub to enhance capability development in Singapore's training and adult education sector.

He said: "It is a worthwhile journey because if we do this well, workers and enterprises across all sectors of our economy will benefit from these investments."