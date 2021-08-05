SIT pilots workplace learning pathway towards uni degree

Workers here can soon pick up new knowledge and skills on the job and get a university degree for their efforts.

This alternative route offered by the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will allow adult learners to gain credits towards fulfilling degree requirements, based on competencies they have acquired through work experience.

From next month, the university will pilot the competency-based workplace learning pathway in the cyber-security and transport sectors, which are expected to grow significantly.

SIT signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) yesterday with partners in these sectors. Under the MOUs, SIT will work with them to upskill their workforce.

One MOU, with Ensign InfoSecurity, will establish a pathway for the company's employees to enrol in SIT's information and communications technology (information security) degree programme.

The other MOU was jointly signed by the Land Transport Authority, SBS Transit and SMRT Corp with SIT. It will provide a route for SBS Transit and SMRT staff to get a bachelor's or master's degree in sustainable infrastructure engineering (land).

It will also see the development of a postgraduate certificate in urban railway technology, to build a strong pipeline of local talent to maintain Singapore's rail systems.

Significant portions of the degree programmes will be delivered through workplace learning. Learners will be assessed on their skills acquired in the workplace.

SIT deputy president (academic) and provost Chua Kee Chaing said the new pathway requires a systematic way of assessing competencies against the learning outcomes needed to award a degree.

"Any gaps in learning outcomes will then need to be bridged through regular courses that can be delivered on campus or via online means. On the other hand, prior competencies gained can be recognised to allow quicker completion of the degree programme," he said.

Such an arrangement allows in-employment learners to work and learn at the same time, he said. "They also do not need to rush off from work to attend classes on campus as a part-time learner would, or put their careers on hold to pursue full-time studies."

At the MOU signing ceremony, held as a hybrid event, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the biggest challenge now for many economies is to produce enough graduates with the skills needed by fast-evolving industries.

He highlighted three approaches institutes of higher learning are taking to strengthen Singapore's lifelong learning ecosystem.

One is to work closely with industries to shorten the time needed for new practices and skills to be incorporated into the curriculum.

The method of delivery also has to be tailored to adult learners, said Mr Chan, noting that the teaching faculty has to be in touch with new developments.

"We will need to look at how to institutionalise regular industry attachments, rotations and sabbaticals for our teaching staff, so that they can gain new perspectives and develop new connections with the frontier industries," he said.

The lifelong learning habit must be cultivated, said Mr Chan Chun Sing, noting that working adults have competing family and financial commitments. He said SkillsFuture Singapore will publish its first annual skills report in November to analyse job trends and identify in-demand and emerging skills.

SIT president Tan Thiam Soon said students must continually learn, unlearn and relearn to keep up with changes. "Education can no longer be front-loaded, but needs to be continual and lifelong."