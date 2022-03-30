Singapore's most innovative food lab: Meet the people behind your food

Rarely do you find someone with a keen interest in farming from a young age.

While growing up, Ms Germaine Thong was always curious about how the food on her table was produced and delivered to everyone. In 2019, she started growing an edible garden, and now she works with local farms to produce more fresh leafy greens.

The 24-year-old graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in food science and technology in 2020. She is currently a manager at Singapore Food Agency (SFA) under its Industry Facilitation Department in the Industry Development & Community Partnership Division.

With SFA, Ms Thong has discovered a whole new world of urban farming and now has 14 farms in her portfolio.

A common misconception people have about farming: That it’s a job for older people and involves strenuous manual labour. However, Singapore’s farming landscape has evolved over time. Many of the farmers I meet are educated, progressive, and use innovative technologies that are productive and climate-resilient. Several of the indoor vegetable farms that recently received funding under SFA’s 30x30 Express grant will rely on AI (artificial intelligence) farming systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) to ramp up their production.

A typical day at work for me: Starts with visiting the farms to ensure they’re equipped with the right tools to drive productivity. Connecting them with agri-tech providers and funding options, for example, and advising them on regulatory and licensing issues is part of this process. When I’m not at the farms, I engage with solution providers and various industry stakeholders to learn about developments that may benefit the farms.

What I love most about my job: Every day is different. Being out in the field instead of being desk-bound brings me great pleasure. I enjoy learning from farmers and their innovative ideas, and collaborating with them to address Singapore’s food security.

The highlight of my career with SFA: Being a member of the ministerial delegation to the United Arab Emirates with Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in January. Learning about the importance of bilateral cooperation in areas such as food and water security, and climate change, was an eye-opening experience.

My most memorable experience on the job: Visiting Pure Harvest Smart Farms in Al-Ain during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week earlier this year. Living in a tropical climate, I would never have imagined that tomatoes, berries and leafy vegetables could be grown in the desert. IoT-enabled growing systems allow the farm to have year-round production, even in the harshest of climates. There are 35 varieties of tomatoes on the farm, from sweet Candy to purple Yoom. With Singapore’s 30 by 30 food vision in mind, it gives me hope that we can also increase our capacity to supply locally produced food in a commercially and environmentally sustainable manner.

I feel like I’m making a difference: When I see produce from our local farms in supermarkets and restaurants, and knowing that my efforts have directly impacted the food we eat makes what I do worthwhile.