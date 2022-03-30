Singapore's most innovative food lab: Meet the people behind your food

Rarely do you find someone with a keen interest in farming from a young age.
While growing up, Ms Germaine Thong was always curious about how the food on her table was produced and delivered to everyone. In 2019, she started growing an edible garden, and now she works with local farms to produce more fresh leafy greens.
The 24-year-old graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in food science and technology in 2020. She is currently a manager at Singapore Food Agency (SFA) under its Industry Facilitation Department in the Industry Development & Community Partnership Division.
With SFA, Ms Thong has discovered a whole new world of urban farming and now has 14 farms in her portfolio.
A common misconception people have about farming: That it’s a job for older people and involves strenuous manual labour. However, Singapore’s farming landscape has evolved over time. Many of the farmers I meet are educated, progressive, and use innovative technologies that are productive and climate-resilient. Several of the indoor vegetable farms that recently received funding under SFA’s 30x30 Express grant will rely on AI (artificial intelligence) farming systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) to ramp up their production.
A typical day at work for me: Starts with visiting the farms to ensure they’re equipped with the right tools to drive productivity. Connecting them with agri-tech providers and funding options, for example, and advising them on regulatory and licensing issues is part of this process. When I’m not at the farms, I engage with solution providers and various industry stakeholders to learn about developments that may benefit the farms.
What I love most about my job: Every day is different. Being out in the field instead of being desk-bound brings me great pleasure. I enjoy learning from farmers and their innovative ideas, and collaborating with them to address Singapore’s food security.
The highlight of my career with SFA: Being a member of the ministerial delegation to the United Arab Emirates with Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in January. Learning about the importance of bilateral cooperation in areas such as food and water security, and climate change, was an eye-opening experience.
My most memorable experience on the job: Visiting Pure Harvest Smart Farms in Al-Ain during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week earlier this year. Living in a tropical climate, I would never have imagined that tomatoes, berries and leafy vegetables could be grown in the desert. IoT-enabled growing systems allow the farm to have year-round production, even in the harshest of climates. There are 35 varieties of tomatoes on the farm, from sweet Candy to purple Yoom. With Singapore’s 30 by 30 food vision in mind, it gives me hope that we can also increase our capacity to supply locally produced food in a commercially and environmentally sustainable manner.
I feel like I’m making a difference: When I see produce from our local farms in supermarkets and restaurants, and knowing that my efforts have directly impacted the food we eat makes what I do worthwhile.
Cooking up a career change
Mr Matthew Goh, 40, worked for eight years in the supply chain industry before taking a leap of faith by making a career switch.
Despite working in big tech MNCs such as Dell and Micron, Mr Goh felt a “growing lack of purpose” in his career, which led him to join the public service in 2013 as an operational logistics officer with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
As the spotlight grew on Singapore’s 30 by 30 food vision, Mr Goh found himself drawn to SFA’s mission of ensuring and securing a supply of safe food for Singapore. Currently the deputy director of the Operations Management Department in SFA’s Joint Operations Division, he plays a critical role in improving food security from farm to fork.
Ensuring Singapore’s food safety and security is important: Food is very dear to us. All of us consume food every day, whether as sustenance or an appreciation of the finer things. Nevertheless, the vulnerabilities are real and exist throughout the entire food supply chain. Working with a team of like-minded colleagues and ensuring a safe supply of food for Singaporeans keeps me motivated every day.
My role at SFA: Managing the operations that relate to food safety. Through targeted checks, and engaging key stakeholders to improve food safety, our team works closely with regulatory officers on food safety concerns. Occasionally, I’d be dealing with an urgent matter like a food recall; other days, a long-term review of the regulatory workforce to meet the needs of the future.
A common misconception people have about what we do at SFA: That our job only entails catching F&B operators who violate food safety laws. Enforcement is just one way to ensure food safety. We also take an educational and engagement approach to reach out to our stakeholders and make sure they understand the importance of food safety, and that we all have a part to play in this.
One challenge I’ve faced on the job: Ensuring that F&B operators adhere to Safe Management Measures through various engagement and enforcement efforts. I joined SFA during the Covid-19 pandemic, so this was something we had to focus on alongside our day-to-day work related to food safety. Despite being stretched, our operations team soldiered on, providing one another with support when needed.
If I had to describe my experience at SFA in three words: Humbled (by the vital role SFA plays in ensuring a supply of safe food for Singaporeans). Empowered (by my superiors to lead and tackle upcoming challenges). Collaborative (by having a team that works together to solve problems).
A tip for someone considering a career change: Your attitude is as important as your education and experience. At SFA, we work as a team. Staying humble and learning from colleagues in areas where I’m relatively new has helped to speed up my learning curve.
Sowing the seeds of success
Mr Cliff Tham, 39, has a green thumb he believes he was born with. His early interest in plants led him to dive into the world of horticulture, earning a diploma in horticulture, and then a degree in plant science.
He stumbled upon a rare job opportunity to combine his love of plants and food almost a decade ago. And the rest is history.
Today, Mr Tham is an assistant director at the Agri-Technology & Food Innovation Department of SFA’s Urban Food Solutions Division. His team develops innovative urban food solutions to boost our local farming landscape and create a more sustainable future.
Something that surprised me when I first joined the industry: My education might not be relevant. I had to relearn many aspects of farming such as crop protection, agri-business, food safety, and post-harvest on the job. While I learnt the principles in my education, putting them into practice in the Singapore context was another matter.
The highlight of my career with SFA: Working with several agencies, such as HDB, on ways to use under-utilised multi-storey car parks for farming purposes in 2018. For the first time, everyone came together for this unique project. I was very fortunate to be on the team that pushed through the necessary approvals for the first rooftop farm in the heartlands.
A common misconception people have about farming: Edible plants are very easy to grow. Some people believe their vegetables and plants will grow nicely as long as they’ve added fertiliser and water. But plants require a lot more thought and effort to grow well.
What keeps me going after so many years on the job: Contributing to our food security in ways the general public seldom sees, as well as connecting with people through food. Understanding the different perspectives of our stakeholders on food safety and security is helpful since they have different meanings to them based on their personal experiences.
People should consider a career in shaping Singapore’s food future: It’s no longer the “backward” or “dirty” industry people used to think it was. Thanks to robotics and indoor farming technology, farms are becoming high-tech businesses. There’s something for everyone in this industry.
Understanding the science behind food safety
An extrovert with a curious mind, Ms Renuka Selvaraj might also be called driven. At Nanyang Polytechnic, she enrolled in a diploma programme in molecular biotechnology because she always wanted to work in the medical field.
After earning a degree in business management at university, the 31-year-old worked in various sectors before returning to her true passion.
She joined the National Environment Agency in 2016 to work on food and water surveillance. Her responsibilities grew to involve research, and three years later with the formation of SFA in 2019, she assumed her current role as a scientist within the Research & Exposure Science Department at the National Centre for Food Science.
My most memorable experience on the job: In March last year, I was featured in a video about busting food myths. One experiment revealed that when washing raw meat, water that has come into contact with it – and, therefore, harmful bacteria on the raw meat – gets splashed over kitchen surfaces, contaminating the entire area. Since then, I always make a conscious effort to wash my sink area with disinfectant after washing raw meat.
A common misconception people have about what I do: That I do lab experiments all day! Some scientists work in labs and some do not.
One important skill I’ve learnt on the job: I have started applying critical thinking to other parts of my life. For example, I used to buy skincare that claimed to fix problematic skin. Now, I make it a point to read the ingredients label and scientific research papers to verify their effectiveness-based studies conducted. As a result, I’ve learned to ask myself “why” before doing things, instead of merely doing them because I feel I should.
I feel like I’m making a difference: As part of my job, I am responsible for ensuring food safety and security. Knowing that I am striving to improve myself and society gives me a sense of purpose.
People should consider a career in shaping Singapore’s food future: Finding purpose in our work is essential. You can expect exciting innovations, opportunities for growth, and careers that push you beyond your comfort zone when food meets science and technology. Start here if you care about sustainability and want to leave a positive impact for future generations.