Should I quit my job to be an entrepreneur?

Dear Career Coach,

I cannot stand my boss. I hate my colleagues. And now I am dreading this big return to the office. I think I should become an entrepreneur. What do you think?

I am good with dogs. I love pooches. My breath smells like my mutt in the morning. I could start a dog escort business where one can call a dog for companionship. There are lots of lonely people out there. No one has thought of it. I will have the first-mover advantage. I have even come up with a name - LonelyCallWoof.

Why now?

The Covid-19 pandemic gave people plenty of time to hate their jobs, dream, discover digital opportunities, whatever... In the United States, 5.4 million new business applications were filed last year, surpassing the record set in 2020 of 4.4 million, the US Census Bureau says.

In Singapore, 65,438 new businesses were registered in the same period, 6 per cent more than in pre-pandemic 2019, figures from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority show.

I have done my research.

The founder of regional fintech start-up Crowdo, Mr Leo Shimada, remembers 10 years ago, when he started Crowdonomic, a crowdfunding portal for small businesses. "The decision to go into entrepreneurship was not based on an epiphany or a eureka moment as it's often glorified out to be," he told me.

"It involved tough, candid and open conversations with my wife, without whose support I could not, and would not, make such a decision. It involved Excel spreadsheets to understand the financial implications on the household. We already then had a two-year-old son and our second child was well on the way," he said.

Like Mr Shimada, I have no spark. I want only to ditch my job. More conveniently than Mr Shimada, I have no wife and kids. All I had to do was ask the sloppy kisser at home. He gave me a lick. This means I can leverage his relationships with the pooches he knows in the district.

I also spoke to Mr Larson Ong, who co-founded creative agency Visual Studio at the age of 24.

He warned me about "18-hour workdays and seven-day work weeks". Often, he and his partners "felt guilty if we didn't work hard enough, or long enough".

He added: "My firm managed celebrity events including (those linked to) LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) golfers, Jay Chou and Lady Gaga. Through those events, I learnt that being your own boss is never sexy.

"Clients always wanted the man-in-charge. From carrying shopping bags for a Hong Kong megastar to making coffee runs for an Academy Award winner, I have done them all."

I could never summon up guilt, much less when it comes to working less. And me being twice Mr Ong's age when he started, I probably play the man-in-charge part doubly well. Besides, how hard can carrying shopping bags for Maggie Cheung or getting coffee for Al Pacino be?

What is my business plan?

I spoke to Mr Hian Goh of Openspace Ventures about Mr Shimada's stern advice that I must get "smart capital".

The tech venture capitalist told me: "We are looking for disruptive ideas and often unreasonable people in whom we can invest - and largely in categories which can be fundamentally upended and with solutions that can be rapidly scaled."

I cannot understand why one receives money for being disruptive and unreasonable, but my venture needs to upset dormant bums and be used by lots of people in order to get his money. That, I get.

I hope Mr Goh is reading this because he would love my vision to expand my canine escort service into a petaverse. Imagine a Tinder-meets-Meta super app - where one could also watch all the dog and cat videos of this world.

With even karaoke given the green light to operate now, I think my timing is fantastic.

Covid-19 hit entrepreneurs hard. Mr Ong said he had to "cut salaries, freeze allowances and sell (the firm's) lorries to make ends meet".

For Mr Shimada, "Crowdo was having great momentum in 2020 when this virus suddenly plunged us into a world where there was no playbook, the financial models were obsolete, and I worried both about the team's well-being and the company's future".

It is sad, but you know entrepreneurs, they never dwell in the rain for long.

"We weathered Covid-19 and have come out of this storm stronger than ever," Mr Shimada said.

"We turned profitable at the beginning of 2020, our team is approaching a staff strength of 150 and our annual growth rate is triple digits. Our Indonesia operations are growing exponentially, and we are building up a tech R&D (research and development) centre in Singapore," he added.

Mr Ong, who is also a mental health advocate, is framing the firm's downsizing in a positive light. He said: "We are looking forward to a new normal, one with less work stress, healthier minds and happier people.

"We used to give our staff a Rolex watch on their fifth anniversary because it symbolises giving back time that they gave to the firm. But what if their mental health suffers over the years - what can we give in return?"

Entrepreneurship is stressful and lonely, they warn me. It is important to have support from a circle of loved ones.

Mr Ong said that in the past 17 years, his two business partners have been pillars of strength. "We encourage one another through the hard times and keep each other down to earth during the good times," he added.

Mr Shimada's formula for support is simpler: "If you want to start a family, marry wisely."

With my dog by my side, I am ready.

Mr Goh said: "I always tell our founders that the average time it takes to be an overnight success is 10 years."

So, there is no time to lose. The dog is not getting any younger.

What if I fail?

I suppose I could crawl back to the boss to ask for my job back. I will put all blame on the dog. He is his own boss. He is untouchable.