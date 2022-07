The number of mid-career Singaporeans who joined programmes to switch fields last year plunged to 5,080 - from a record high of 13,580 in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workforce Singapore's (WSG) career conversion programmes helped sectors heavily impacted by the pandemic in 2020 to reskill workers and avert retrenchments, the statutory board told The Straits Times. In 2019, 5,840 workers joined such schemes.