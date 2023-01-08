From trainee to valued barista: She's not letting deafness and intellectual disabilities hold her back

This year, Ambika became a full-time staff member, as she has demonstrated her ability to be independent, manage all the tasks, and also guide new workers in the cafe.

Says Mr Lim: “Foreword Coffee Roasters was started with the idea of providing employment for persons with disabilities who do not easily qualify for mainstream employment and require more support. We felt that there were many misconceptions regarding persons with disabilities and hence wanted to place them in a more visible job scope, as baristas, so that regular interactions with the public could help lower the social stigma and, in turn, lead to more people understanding persons with disabilities.”

Ambika’s successful journey was made possible by the strong partnership between SG Enable, MINDS and Foreword Coffee. Mr Lim says the job coach support from SG Enable and MINDS helps employers to provide better workplace support for persons with disabilities to perform better at work.

Recognised for its outcomes, best practices and commitment in inclusive hiring, Foreword Coffee was accredited with the Enabling Mark (Platinum), the highest tier of the national-level accreditation, by SG Enable in 2021. This has strengthened Foreword Coffee’s branding, attracting socially-conscious customers, as well as promoting an inclusive workplace culture that fosters better teamwork and performance.

Adding polish to shine

Yong Yao Hao, who has an intellectual disability, works as a cleaner at Evergreen Refuse Disposal & Cleaning Services. Yao Hao, who was first placed in the company through the JPJS programme as a trainee in September 2020, became an employee upon completing his training in the same month.