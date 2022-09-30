Sense of team spirit: Naval officer defends Singapore with her work family in their ‘second home’

All these would have been admirable in themselves but the fact that this 70-day deployment was done at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – without a single day of stepping foot ashore – is something that SLTC Chua is particularly proud of.

“Despite countries all round pulling back and hunkering down, the Navy knew that we had to continue showing our strength,” she says.

“We had to show that we were still ready to defend and deter, so we deployed with comprehensive Covid-19 safety management measures, and successfully completed all our missions.”

Today, she is the Head of the Operations Planning Branch in the Naval Operations Department, where she and her team formulates plans for the Navy to handle the myriad operations in protecting Singapore’s maritime sovereignty and sea lines of communication.

A second “family” at her back

SLTC Chua has seen more of the world than the average person. From exploring the furthest corners of Europe during her university days, to directing simulated combat operations off the coast of Hawaii, to sharing cocktails with fellow commanders aboard foreign naval vessels, she has tens of thousands of nautical miles under her belt.

But it is still surreal to SLTC Chua as she looks back on how far – literally and figuratively – she has come from years ago, as a junior college student standing in front of the RSN booth at a career fair.

Back then, she had thought that there was something very noble about devoting oneself to the defence of one’s country, which spurred her to become a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scholar in the first place.

It was a visit to a naval base during her Basic Military Training that made her set on joining the RSN – in particular, the overwhelming sense of familial spirit and camaraderie that she felt just by being there.

It makes perfect sense to her now, after close to two decades in the RSN. “We are the one service that lives, works and plays all in the same space, our second home – our ship,” she says.

“We are literally ‘on the same boat’,” she continues. “Living, working, and going through all the ups and downs together makes us more tight-knit.”

So even more than the sights and sounds of the world, SLTC Chua has come to appreciate what is around her the most – that is, the sailors of the RSN.

With her husband, parents and six-year-old child waiting for her at home, she is reminded of the importance of keeping Singapore’s waters safe every time she sets sail.

Having to be away from them each deployment is always painful, but having a second family around her, supporting her every step of the way, makes the distance that much easier to bear.