Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers

Some seek out such an arrangement even though it is illegal sans authorities' approval

Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

She was hired as a maid to live and work - in accordance with the law - at her expatriate employer's two-bedroom condominium apartment in Newton. But for the past few years, the Filipino domestic worker has been discreetly residing with her friends in a rented apartment in Balestier.

Mary (not her real name) had a similar living arrangement - without prior approval from the authorities - while working for her previous employer. Now, she is looking for a new family to agree to her current lifestyle.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers. Subscribe