Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers

She was hired as a maid to live and work - in accordance with the law - at her expatriate employer's two-bedroom condominium apartment in Newton. But for the past few years, the Filipino domestic worker has been discreetly residing with her friends in a rented apartment in Balestier.

Mary (not her real name) had a similar living arrangement - without prior approval from the authorities - while working for her previous employer. Now, she is looking for a new family to agree to her current lifestyle.