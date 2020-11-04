Scheme a big help in mid-career switch to retail sector

After working in the wholesale trade for about seven years, Ms April Peck was approached with an offer of a role as retail operations manager.

Despite having no experience in retail, Ms Peck, 44, decided to take a leap of faith and made a career switch last December.

Just as she was getting used to her new role at luxury watch retailer All Watches, the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

To further help her transition into her role and equip her with the customer service skills needed, the company enrolled her in a professional conversion programme for retail professionals in March.

Ms Peck said she found the programme useful. "It's very relevant, and the trainers use real-life examples to help you have a better understanding of how retail operations are carried out."

The two-month circuit breaker to stem the spread of Covid-19, during which retail stores had to stay closed, forced retailers to transform their business models, she said.

"We were already on e-commerce, but we were not really doing it aggressively. So the circuit breaker prompted us to take drastic action to be digitally ready," said Ms Peck, who is married with two children.

"When our stores reopened in mid-June, we had learnt a lot during the previous 21/2 months, and had a better perspective on carrying out work such as having virtual consultations for customers."

Despite the challenges ahead for the retail sector, Ms Peck is excited about her career prospects.

"I'm already 44, so it's not easy for me to join a new industry and I'm trying my best to adapt. But so long as my skill sets are still relevant, I will want to stay in this industry."

Charmaine Ng