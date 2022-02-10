Future-proof your career by learning in-demand skills in the IT field

The past two years have significantly changed the job market in Singapore with every business embarking on a digital transformation journey. To help professionals stay ahead of this challenging time, SAP and Temasek Polytechnic have continued their five-month training initiative under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme – Company Training (SGUP–CT).
This SkillsFuture-funded training will help mid-career job seekers build new capabilities and boost their employability in the Infocomm Technology (ICT) sector – the hottest growing industry not just in Singapore, but globally.
SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, and one of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning, Temasek Polytechnic, have collaborated to offer this training programme to help professionals be better placed to enter this new industry with SAP-specific qualifications and knowledge that are in high demand.
If you’re looking to join the ICT sector, the good news is that you don’t need to be a software genius to attend the training programmes.
All you need is proficiency in using a computer and basic understanding of the relevant business processes. Whether you have a background in supply chain or manufacturing, these courses that will provide you with globally-recognised qualifications, will give you an enhanced opportunity to stand out in a competitive job market.
What does this mean for you as a jobseeker?
Did you know that SAP customers generate 87 per cent of total global commerce? As the market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries become best-run businesses.
With an extensive network of SAP customers and partners globally and 200 million subscribers in our cloud base, SAP plays a big role in helping the world become digitally ready. SAP skills can help you stay in demand and improve your employability across a wide range of industries.
SGUP−CT includes short modular courses with a combination of instructor-led and self-paced e-learning sessions. To ensure a thorough understanding of the topics covered, there will be knowledge assessments delivered via SAP Learning Hub. With 12 months access to this digital platform, the learning journey continues for participants long after the completion of the programme.
Invest in your future
SGUP−CT will empower 370 mid-career jobseekers with specialised training from SAP and Temasek Polytechnic. With up to 90 per cent subsidised course fee and a $1,500* monthly allowance, participants can reskill with minimal investment. For candidates who are willing to invest the time and make the effort to break into a new career path, this is a good opportunity to push yourself out of your comfort zone into the whole new world of tomorrow’s technology.
Choose the course right for you
SGUP−CT is for Singapore citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents who are aged 21 and above. Participants should have a Diploma or Degree in Sales & Procurement/Manufacturing Process/HR or IT-related discipline, and a minimum of three years working experience.
With four comprehensive learning tracks to choose from, trainees will have the advantage of building on their current expertise while embracing future technologies. The four certification tracks cover Supply Chain, Sourcing and Procurement, Production Planning, and SAP SuccessFactors.
The Supply Chain course – SAP S/4HANA Sales with exposure to Supply Chain Logistics and Extended Warehouse Management – enables participants to learn to implement and customise features of SAP S/4HANA sales, along with a focus on supply chain execution. Job roles that require these skills include:
- Application Consultant
- Functional Consultant
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Architect
SAP SuccessFactors – Employee Central & Recruitment certification track gives participants the background understanding in HR processes, and learn how to configure and implement the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Recruiting modules. The course unlocks several opportunities and sought-after roles including:
- Application Consultant
- Functional Consultant
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Architect
The Sourcing and Procurement course – SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement and Ariba – enables participants to gain a comprehensive understanding and skills to implement and customise features of SAP S/4HANA Procurement solution. Job roles that require these skills include:
- Application Consultant
- Functional Consultant
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Architect
The SAP S/4HANA Production Planning certification track introduces participants to a comprehensive understanding and skills to implement and customise features in SAP Manufacturing solutions. The course unlocks several opportunities and sought-after roles including:
- Application Consultant
- Functional Consultant
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Architect
As companies deal with the changing business environment, these sought-after skills are forecasted to remain in-demand for the foreseeable future.
The SGUP−CT training programme offers multiple benefits in terms of career growth and enhanced earning potential. Not only will participants gain hands-on experience during this course, but they will have the opportunity to be SAP-certified and join the global workforce. With more than 22,000 partners in over 140 countries, the SAP ecosystem opens up job opportunities in Singapore, the region and around the world.
To find out more about SGUP−CT and how you can be a part of this programme, visit sapforgrowth.com/sgunited or email sapsgunitedtraining@sap.com.
*conditions apply