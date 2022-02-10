Future-proof your career by learning in-demand skills in the IT field

The past two years have significantly changed the job market in Singapore with every business embarking on a digital transformation journey. To help professionals stay ahead of this challenging time, SAP and Temasek Polytechnic have continued their five-month training initiative under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme – Company Training (SGUP–CT).

This SkillsFuture-funded training will help mid-career job seekers build new capabilities and boost their employability in the Infocomm Technology (ICT) sector – the hottest growing industry not just in Singapore, but globally.

SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, and one of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning, Temasek Polytechnic, have collaborated to offer this training programme to help professionals be better placed to enter this new industry with SAP-specific qualifications and knowledge that are in high demand.

If you’re looking to join the ICT sector, the good news is that you don’t need to be a software genius to attend the training programmes.

All you need is proficiency in using a computer and basic understanding of the relevant business processes. Whether you have a background in supply chain or manufacturing, these courses that will provide you with globally-recognised qualifications, will give you an enhanced opportunity to stand out in a competitive job market.