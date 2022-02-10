BRANDED CONTENT

Future-proof your career by learning in-demand skills in the IT field

Looking to join the growing ICT sector? This training programme by SAP and Temasek Polytechnic will equip job seekers with globally-recognised qualifications to stand out in an ever-competitive job market

The SGUP–CT programme will give trainees a chance to stand out in the competitive the Infocomm Technology (ICT) sector with globally-recognised qualifications that are in high demand. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
The past two years have significantly changed the job market in Singapore with every business embarking on a digital transformation journey. To help professionals stay ahead of this challenging time, SAP and Temasek Polytechnic have continued their five-month training initiative under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme – Company Training (SGUP–CT).

This SkillsFuture-funded training will help mid-career job seekers build new capabilities and boost their employability in the Infocomm Technology (ICT) sector – the hottest growing industry not just in Singapore, but globally.  

SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, and one of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning, Temasek Polytechnic, have collaborated to offer this training programme to help professionals be better placed to enter this new industry with SAP-specific qualifications and knowledge that are in high demand. 

If you’re looking to join the ICT sector, the good news is that you don’t need to be a software genius to attend the training programmes. 

All you need is proficiency in using a computer and basic understanding of the relevant business processes. Whether you have a background in supply chain or manufacturing, these courses that will provide you with globally-recognised qualifications, will give you an enhanced opportunity to stand out in a competitive job market.

Interested applicants need not be a software genius to attend the training programmes – proficiency in using a computer and basic understanding of the relevant business processes are required. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

What does this mean for you as a jobseeker? 

Did you know that SAP customers generate 87 per cent of total global commerce? As the market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries become best-run businesses.

With an extensive network of SAP customers and partners globally and 200 million subscribers in our cloud base, SAP plays a big role in helping the world become digitally ready. SAP skills can help you stay in demand and improve your employability across a wide range of industries.

SGUP−CT includes short modular courses with a combination of instructor-led and self-paced e-learning sessions. To ensure a thorough understanding of the topics covered, there will be knowledge assessments delivered via SAP Learning Hub. With 12 months access to this digital platform, the learning journey continues for participants long after the completion of the programme.

SAP has 450,000 customers in more than 180 countries:

  •  94 per cent of the world’s 500 largest companies are SAP customers
  • 99 of the 100 largest companies in the world are SAP S/4HANA customers
  • Approximately 80 per cent of SAP customers are SME businesses
PHOTO: SAP

Invest in your future

SGUP−CT will empower 370 mid-career jobseekers with specialised training from SAP and Temasek Polytechnic. With up to 90 per cent subsidised course fee and a $1,500* monthly allowance, participants can reskill with minimal investment. For candidates who are willing to invest the time and make the effort to break into a new career path, this is a good opportunity to push yourself out of your comfort zone into the whole new world of tomorrow’s technology.

  • Become digital-ready and be globally competitive with this full-time course
  • Earn an industry-recognised certification with a digital badge
  • Receive $1,500* training allowance from SkillsFuture Singapore
  • Utilise your SkillsFuture Credit for the selected course
  • Gain 12 months access to an exclusive digital learning platform, SAP Learning Hub
With four comprehensive learning tracks to choose from, SGUP−CT trainees will have the advantage of building on their current expertise while embracing future technologies. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Choose the course right for you

SGUP−CT is for Singapore citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents who are aged 21 and above. Participants should have a Diploma or Degree in Sales & Procurement/Manufacturing Process/HR or IT-related discipline, and a minimum of three years working experience.

With four comprehensive learning tracks to choose from, trainees will have the advantage of building on their current expertise while embracing future technologies. The four certification tracks cover Supply Chain, Sourcing and Procurement, Production Planning, and SAP SuccessFactors. 

The Supply Chain course – SAP S/4HANA Sales with exposure to Supply Chain Logistics and Extended Warehouse Management – enables participants to learn to implement and customise features of SAP S/4HANA sales, along with a focus on supply chain execution. Job roles that require these skills include:

  • Application Consultant
  • Functional Consultant
  • Business Analyst
  • Business Process Architect

SAP SuccessFactors – Employee Central & Recruitment certification track gives participants the background understanding in HR processes, and learn how to configure and implement the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Recruiting modules. The course unlocks several opportunities and sought-after roles including:

  • Application Consultant
  • Functional Consultant
  • Business Analyst
  • Business Process Architect

The Sourcing and Procurement course – SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement and Ariba – enables participants to gain a comprehensive understanding and skills to implement and customise features of SAP S/4HANA Procurement solution. Job roles that require these skills include:

  • Application Consultant
  • Functional Consultant
  • Business Analyst
  • Business Process Architect

The SAP S/4HANA Production Planning certification track introduces participants to a comprehensive understanding and skills to implement and customise features in SAP Manufacturing solutions. The course unlocks several opportunities and sought-after roles including:

  • Application Consultant
  • Functional Consultant
  • Business Analyst
  • Business Process Architect

As companies deal with the changing business environment, these sought-after skills are forecasted to remain in-demand for the foreseeable future.

The SGUP−CT training programme offers multiple benefits in terms of career growth and enhanced earning potential. Not only will participants gain hands-on experience during this course, but they will have the opportunity to be SAP-certified and join the global workforce. With more than 22,000 partners in over 140 countries, the SAP ecosystem opens up job opportunities in Singapore, the region and around the world.

To find out  more about SGUP−CT and how you can be a part of this programme, visit sapforgrowth.com/sgunited or email sapsgunitedtraining@sap.com.

*conditions apply

