S’pore job market shows signs of ‘slowing momentum’ as employment rises by 75,600 in Q3: MOM

SINGAPORE - Employment continued to rise in the third quarter but Singapore’s job market recovery showed signs of a “slowing momentum”, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday, as retrenchments swung up and the unemployment rate climbed.

In advance estimates for the quarter, MOM said total employment – excluding migrant domestic workers – rose 75,600 from the previous quarter.

But there was a “slight uptick” in unemployment rates and an increase in retrenchments, though both indicators were still on par with or below pre-Covid levels.

“The nation’s transition to living with Covid-19, along with the progressive removal of safe management measures and border restrictions, has supported the labour market’s recovery in recent quarters, though there are signs of a slowing momentum,” said MOM.

“In the coming months, a deteriorating global economic environment, higher global inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions, will impact the labour market,” it said.

The number of retrenchments rose to 1,600 in third quarter, almost double the previous quarter’s all-time low of 830. Of these, 1,100 were in the services sector and 500 in manufacturing.

Retrenchments in services primarily arose from business reorganisation or restructuring, while those in manufacturing mainly resulted from the discontinuation of product lines amid a global slowdown in manufacturing, MOM said.

“Firms may also be restructuring business operations and laying off employees in anticipation of a weakened global economy, against the backdrop of high inflation, tighter central bank monetary policies, and geopolitical uncertainties,” it said.

None, or a negligible number, were retrenched in the construction sector.

However, the ministry said unemployment rates and retrenchment figures remained within the pre-Covid-19 range, based on quarterly averages for 2018 and 2019.

It also said there are some early indications that the rate of growth in employment is slowing amid slower economic growth.

This, even as the 75,600 figure outstrips the growth of 66,500 in the previous quarter, and is the highest since at least 1991, based on MOM data.

Non-residents accounted for most of the expansion, as non-resident employment continued its rebound towards its pre-Covid-19 level, especially in construction and manufacturing as those workers make up a larger share of both sectors.