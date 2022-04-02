Roles linked to digital tech in demand

Roles relating to digital technologies saw strong, growing demand in Singapore last year, according to a survey of employers conducted between last November and January this year by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In the survey report released yesterday, MOM said information technology and multimedia development roles remained highly sought after - among professional, managerial, executive and technican (PMET) roles - as digital technologies play a pivotal part in today's economy.

Software, Web and multimedia developers ranked second among jobs with the most vacancies available, at more than 1,600.

Systems analysts ranked fourth, while vacancies for network, communications and infrastructure managers saw robust growth of over 20 per cent compared with openings reported between 2016 and last year.

"These vacancies typically require the incumbent to possess knowledge of programming languages... and common software development processes to understand, design, monitor and improve technical systems," said MOM.

Employers were willing to offer higher pay to fill these positions, such as a minimum wage of $5,000 for developers.

Engineering professionals and technicians were also highly in demand, with vacancies for electronics engineers ranking seventh and civil engineering technicians 14th.

Rounding off sectors with strong showings are "a stable and large pool" of job openings for business development and sales, such as commercial and marketing sales executives (in first place), and business development managers (in sixth place).

Among non-PMET job openings, construction labourers were most in demand last year, as border restrictions placed on migrant worker inflows resulted in increased manpower shortages, said MOM, adding that the manufacturing sector was likewise affected.

The ministry further added: "The rise in e-commerce has led to a nascent demand for transport-related occupations, such as heavy truck and lorry drivers (eighth), car, van and light goods vehicle drivers (11th), and transport clerks (37th)."

In tandem, the salaries offered for driver-related occupations increased last year, it said. For instance, the minimum salary employers were willing to offer for heavy truck and lorry drivers rose from $2,000 to $2,300 over the year.