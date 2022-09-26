Roles in emerging regions 'equally challenging'

Ms Cynthia Liaw says her intent in her second working stint in Cambodia - at Panda Commercial Bank - is to build the digital banking and blockchain ecosystem in the country.
Ms Cynthia Liaw says her intent in her second working stint in Cambodia - at Panda Commercial Bank - is to build the digital banking and blockchain ecosystem in the country.
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ms Cynthia Liaw, 54 Chief executive officer, Panda Commercial Bank

Ms Cynthia Liaw did not plan to be based overseas for work, even though she loves travelling for assignments.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2022, with the headline Roles in emerging regions 'equally challenging'. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top