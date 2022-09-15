Robust hiring seen in travel-linked sectors as virus curbs ease

As global travel resumes, domestic Covid-19 curbs ease and demand for consumer-facing services rises here, more people are being hired in the aviation, food and beverage, and accommodation sectors.

Figures by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for the second quarter of this year show a robust hiring rate for production and transport operators, cleaners and labourers in air transport and related services, averaging 11.6 per cent for the three months - the highest among all sectors tracked.

This comes as major aviation employers ramped up hiring to deal with a faster-than-expected rebound of flight volume after border restrictions eased in April.

Even as overall recruitment rates in the second quarter rose to a level last seen in 2014, resignation rates for all sectors held steady - indicating that employers are retaining workers, not just taking them on.

"Tourism-and aviation-related sectors are expected to continue to benefit from the strong recovery in air passengers and international visitor arrivals," MOM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The overall monthly recruitment rate for air transport and its supporting services averaged 3.6 per cent in the second quarter, a sharp rise over the 0.8 per cent from the same period last year.

Despite the hiring spree, the vacancy rate for production and transport operators, cleaners and labourers in the sector remains high, at over 17 per cent, comparable to the figure for such workers in the accommodation sector.

Meanwhile, the average monthly recruitment rate for the accommodation sector in the second quarter was 4.7 per cent, with the resignation rate averaging 3.6 per cent.

The overall vacancy rate for the sector, at 11.1 per cent, is the highest among all the sectors MOM tracks, as at June.

The average monthly resignation rate for professionals, managers, executives and technicians in accommodation - 3.6 per cent - eclipsed the 3.4 per cent hiring rate over the second quarter, unlike any other sector.

Across all sectors, seasonally adjusted, the resignation rate held steady at 1.7 per cent for the fourth consecutive quarter, while the recruitment rate rose to 2.6 per cent - a rate last seen in 2014.

Taken together, these rates suggest employers have been able to bring in and retain their workers, providing relief to manpower shortages, said MOM.

But Permanent Secretary for Manpower Ng Chee Khern told reporters on Wednesday that Singapore's high labour force participation rate of over 70 per cent means there is a limit to how many more Singaporeans and permanent residents can be "pushed back into the workforce".

Nonetheless, he said, the ministry is trying to increase labour force participation via initiatives such as flexible working arrangements that appeal to untapped segments such as caregivers.

And there is room for non-resident employment to continue growing, with some sectors well short of pre-pandemic levels.

For instance, non-resident employment is about 20 per cent below pre-pandemic levels in food and beverage, with the shortfall rising to around 40 per cent for accommodation, noted Mr Ng.

Despite the continued rebound in non-resident employment expected, the Government is also encouraging businesses to transform with automation, said Mr Kenny Tan, divisional director of MOM's manpower planning and policy division.

Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said the high turnover could have arisen from a preference for hybrid or work-from-home arrangements less prevalent in these front-line, customer-facing roles.

"Business continuity and productivity are severely impacted (and) human resources (departments have) to recalibrate work to prepare for such job seekers seeking a balance of needs," he said.