Retire, re-employ: A timeline

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

1993: Retirement age law takes effect and set at 60 under the Retirement Age Act.

This meant companies were no longer allowed to ask workers to retire before 60.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline 'Retire, re-employ: A timeline'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 