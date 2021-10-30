Resident employment picks up as job market improves

The job market improved in the third quarter from the second despite tougher Covid-19 curbs, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Advance estimates show that retrenchment numbers fell and the decline in the numbers of those employed also slowed, thanks to more citizens and permanent residents finding jobs faster.

Travel-related sectors will likely start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) to more countries.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said during a visit to Deloitte Consulting yesterday: "This shows that our labour market stayed resilient despite the return to phase two (heightened alert) restrictions in July.

"There continues to be many employment opportunities for our residents, especially in outward-oriented sectors such as professional services and financial services."

Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, fell by 3,400 in the third quarter, a far smaller decline than the plunge of 16,300 in the second quarter. But total employment growth was uneven across sectors, MOM noted.

Professional services, information and communications, and financial services continued to expand job growth.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said in a Facebook post: "With new and transformed jobs and opportunities created in this space and other areas including the gig space, our challenge will be to overcome the structural mismatch of skills or expectations as well as under-employment."

Food and beverage (F&B) services, retail trade and accommodation trimmed their resident workforce.

Meanwhile, the National Wages Council noted yesterday that firms that have recovered or are recovering from the pandemic fallout should prioritise restoring wage cuts and roll back wage-related cost-saving measures.

Workers earning a gross salary of up to $2,000 monthly should get a pay hike of $70 to $90, or a 4.5 to 7.5 per cent raise if it is higher, it added in guidelines that will apply from Dec 1 to Nov 30 next year.

The MOM said the recent move to extend the stabilisation phase should mean the mixed employment trends will continue into the next quarter. Sectors such as F&B services and retail trade will continue to be affected by measures like group-size curbs on dining in.

The expansion of the VTL and travel-related activities however "may give an uplift to industries such as accommodation and air transport services", the MOM said.

There were 2,000 layoffs in the third quarter, a decline from the 2,340 in the previous three months.

Unemployment rates also fell, although they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Last month, resident unemployment stood at 3.5 per cent, while overall unemployment was 2.6 per cent.

Experts agreed that labour conditions look promising for the coming quarters. Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye said total employment should turn positive in the fourth quarter as Singapore learns to live with endemic Covid-19, and with the launch of VTLs.

The easing of borders to allow migrant workers to return will also boost sectors like construction.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said: "Retrenchments may decline but whether new hiring will continue to grow readily is another question."

Dr Tan said: "We should also expect that industries and job roles will transform at an accelerated pace and be prepared for these changes.

"To meet new manpower needs as businesses transform, it is important that companies expand their hiring strategies, to look beyond plug-and-play candidates."

