Recruitment firm helps speed up search for jobseekers

SINGAPORE - Even in ordinary times, looking for a job is hard. This becomes even more challenging and daunting for job seekers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Ms Lynn Lim, 46, found it difficult getting a full-time job and hunted for three months before joining Cathay United Bank in November, with help from recruitment firm SearchAsia.

Ms Lim, who quit her previous job at a financial institution during the Circuit Breaker to care for her family, said: "There was increased competition in the job market. There were hundreds of applicants for almost every job advertisement I saw. I was not sure if the firms would be able to even sift out my resume from the piles of others."

SearchAsia helped her to refine her resume, gave her additional insights into her potential employer and job role, and also followed up with her application.

The agency also had a network of partners, including Cathay United Bank, which eventually hired Ms Lim under the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI).

A spokesman for the firm said it hired 30 staff last year, including for full-time and contracted roles.

He added that getting the payout from the JGI is a bonus.

"Our hiring principles are based on looking for individuals that fit the profile, rather than being incentive driven," he said.

"For the year 2021, we will be hiring more staff due to business expansion."