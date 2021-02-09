Recruitment firm helps job seeker find new position

Even in ordinary times, looking for a job is hard. It becomes even more challenging and daunting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Ms Lynn Lim, 46, found it difficult getting a full-time job and searched for three months before joining Cathay United Bank this month, with help from recruitment firm SearchAsia.

Ms Lim, who had quit her previous job at a financial institution during the circuit breaker to care for her family, said: "There was increased competition in the job market. There were hundreds of applicants for almost every job advertisement I saw. I was not sure if the firms would be able to even sift out my resume from the piles of others."

She added that there were also many new job search portals and she was not sure which one to use.

"And due to the Covid-19 situation, it was not possible to do face-to-face networking and get advice," she said.

SearchAsia helped her to refine her resume, gave her additional insights into her potential employer and job role, and also followed up with her application. The agency also had a network of partners, including Cathay United Bank, which eventually hired Ms Lim and can be eligible for the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI).

She is now the vice-president for project management and regional information technology at the bank.

The bank's head of human resources and general affairs Quek Li Ling said the company hired about 30 staff last year, including for full-time and contractor roles.

She added that getting the payout from the JGI is a bonus.

"Our hiring principles are based on looking for individuals that fit the profile, rather than being incentive-driven," she said.

"For the year 2021, we will be hiring more staff due to business expansion."

Sue-Ann Tan