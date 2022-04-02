Record number of job vacancies in S'pore last year

Employers facing a labour crunch took longer to fill open positions last year, amid skills shortages and border restrictions.

This came as the number of job vacancies in Singapore reached a record high of 114,000 last December - more than double the 53,000 a year earlier - as economic recovery picked up.

The proportion of vacancies unfilled for at least six months grew to 35 per cent last year, up from 27 per cent in 2020, according to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data released yesterday. The proportion had been on a broad downtrend from 2014, said the ministry in its annual report on job vacancies.

The trend was similar for professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles, though the share of non-PMET roles that were unfilled for extended periods was much higher, at 49 per cent, compared with 24 per cent for PMET roles.

About half of the hard-to-fill PMET positions were in the growth sectors of information and communications, financial and insurance services, professional services and health and social services.

MOM noted that while the employment of Singaporeans and permanent residents grew steadily in these sectors, it was insufficient to meet the rising demand, with employers citing a lack of necessary specialised skills and work experience as key reasons.

Based on the number of vacancies, the top three PMET jobs in demand by employers last year were commercial and marketing sales executives; software, Web and multimedia developers; and operations officers who were not involved in transport operations.

PMET roles formed 53 per cent of vacancies last year. For non-PMET roles, top jobs in demand were construction labourers, shop sales assistants and cleaners.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday that the labour shortage should ease in the coming months, as borders open up and more foreign workers in non-PMET jobs are able to enter Singapore, and also as training and career conversion programmes are ramped up to prepare local PMETs for new jobs.

But with the relaxation of Covid-19 social gathering measures, consumer-facing industries may face persistent strain as hiring demand picks up alongside the resumption of business activities, he told reporters.

"These are early days, but we are doing everything we can by supporting industries and companies with upskilling, upgrading, innovation and transformation," he said.

Dr Tan added that the record vacancies, with growth in employment and falling unemployment, are clear indications that the economy is recovering from the impact of the pandemic. "We are hopeful that many employers can still successfully fill vacancies by expanding their resident workforce," he said, encouraging them to look at hiring women and older workers who are not in the labour force.

As some businesses expanded, restructured or developed new business areas, 44 per cent of the vacancies last year were for newly created positions, similar to the proportion of 45 per cent in 2020.

MOM's survey of 14,340 private and public sector organisations also found the proportion of vacancies last year involving work that can be done remotely dipped to 31 per cent, from 35 per cent in 2020.

The labour crunch will likely remain a challenge for SMEs this year, said Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) vice-president Ang Yuit. But he hopes that other costs like electricity will stabilise in the second half of the year so that SMEs can focus more on attracting and retaining talent.

Singapore National Employers Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said besides business transformation, the expansion of the Progressive Wage Models to retail this September and food and beverage in March next year should also help these sectors get workers as demand for services picks up.

