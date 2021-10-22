Proposed measures to strengthen support for PMEs

The task force by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) released nine recommendations to better support professionals, managers and executives (PMEs). They are:

1. Enhance fair employment practices through improving human resources standards and strengthening enforcement on errant companies.

An online survey of 1,000 PMEs over 40 years old in July found that 26 per cent said they experienced discrimination at work, while 24 per cent said they perceived discrimination when applying for jobs.

It also noted that 67 per cent felt a key reason for finding it hard to get a job was that companies were not open to workers over 40.

2. Strengthen the Singaporean core through differentiating foreign worker access by occupations, enhancing the Employment Pass application review process and facilitating skills transfer to local PMEs.

3. Widen support for PMEs through reviewing the legislation on their representation. A tripartite work group can be set up to look into the scope of union representation of PMEs.

4. Strengthen unemployment income support for PMEs by introducing a framework to provide supplementary income relief to those who are involuntarily unemployed, supported by active labour market policy.

Active labour market policies refer to initiatives that encourage people to stay employed, such as ensuring that people are actively sending out resumes or attending job fairs.

5. Assist mature PMEs to transition to meaningful employment through short-term salary support for hiring companies and fast-track training programmes with certification.

6. Build Singaporean leadership bench strength by supporting leadership development programmes and facilitating global development of Singaporean talent.

7. Provide customised career coaching support to PMEs, by expanding the funding of career coaches with NTUC or SNEF.

8. Develop structured jobs and skills plans for PMEs, through the company training committees under NTUC to help upskill workers in line with business and industry requirements.

9. Strengthen the nexus between tripartite partners by repositioning the existing Job Security Council under NTUC as a joint NTUC-SNEF Job Security Council to strengthen the jobs ecosystem.