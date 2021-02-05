Progressive wages in food service sector under study

Consumers may have to pay more when eating out so that low-wage workers, including cooks, waiters and kitchen assistants, can see higher wages.

This could be the impact of a move to raise the income of low-wage workers in the food service sector, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

He was speaking to the media after a visit to Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Upper Circular Road, in Boat Quay, a trip he made to better understand the obstacles in uplifting low-wage workers in the food service sector.

Mr Zaqy said the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, which he chairs, is exploring ways to improve the well-being of such workers.

One approach is to extend the progressive wage model (PWM) to the food service sector, where wages rise along with skills training and improvements in productivity.

But higher wages may result in rising costs that could trickle down to consumers, said Mr Zaqy.

"There will always be that element that we may have to review cost structures, prices and how this would impact consumers," he noted. "If we do too much, the impact on consumers would be significant, but if we do too little, it may invite criticisms that our efforts to help lower-wage workers do not work well. We need to calibrate our efforts."

About 60 per cent of the sector's resident full-time workers currently receive salaries that are at or below the bottom 20th wage percentile of the local workforce.

In studying wage progression, the group is exploring if this can work across the diverse sector, which has everything from fine-dining restaurants and fast-food joints to coffee shops and caterers.

Mr Zaqy said the group also needs to consider that firms may be at different stages of recovery from the pandemic and have concerns about business costs.

"There are different segments that we need to look at, and be careful in how we implement a PWM if we decide to do so."

The PWM sets out minimum salaries for local workers in various roles along a career and skills progression framework. It also outlines the career progression pathway for workers in a sector.

Since it was formed in October last year, the tripartite group has been studying various sectors that could potentially implement progressive wage models within them.

The group comprises industry leaders from the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), union leaders and senior civil servants.

It aims to provide an interim update by the middle of this year and complete its work by the first quarter of next year.

Yesterday, Mr Zaqy was joined by SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan and Ms Yeo Wan Ling, a director of the National Trades Union Congress' small and medium-sized enterprise arm U SME.

On the food service sector, Ms Yeo said workers generally want to upskill themselves and rise up the career ladder. But jobs have to be redesigned as well, to attract more Singaporeans, including young people and women juggling caregiving responsibilities, she added.

Jumbo Seafood restaurant executive chef Ng Zi Yang joined the eatery in 2007 as a kitchen helper, and has since progressed to a management role where he oversees a cluster of six outlets.

Despite having little experience, he was assigned different responsibilities. He also received training in areas such as leadership.

"With a progressive wage model, more workers will know what they can do to progress in their careers," said the 33-year-old. "Hopefully, it will also encourage the younger generation to join the sector."