Possessing grit and heart: How this investigator is battling scammers while protecting the well-being of victims

Q: What drives you each day?

I feel that investigation is what makes policing complete. For example, as part of the investigation process, we will meet and interview the victims of each case, to better understand them and get the necessary information on the case.

Once a suspect has been identified, I will also have to commence investigations against the suspect. So on one hand, I have to ensure that the victims are given the adequate support that they need. On the other hand, I also ensure that justice is served against the accused if proven guilty. So although investigation work may be demanding, it is also rewarding.

Q: How do you stay motivated when the going gets tough?

I believe that having a good support system among colleagues helps me to stay motivated and always strive to do better.

Back when I was a Team Leader, I attended to a case involving a victim of a scam. The incident resulted in serious consequences which hurt the victim’s family deeply. Through this, I realised the impact of scam cases and it made me want to do more to help.

Whenever I encounter a victim who seems affected by a scam incident, my team and I will take quick actions, even going beyond our investigations to provide support. For example, we work with the Police Psychological Services Department to activate Victim Care Officers who will provide emotional and practical support to the victim.

To me, policing is not just about apprehending the culprit. It is also ensuring that justice is served to the victims and that their mental and physical well-being are taken care of throughout the investigation process.

Q: Any proud moments to share?

The SPF teamed up with DBS on an anti-scam series called Red Flags!, and I was given the chance to be the co-host. It was my first time appearing on a campaign video and I was so nervous.