Possessing grit and heart: How this investigator is battling scammers while protecting the well-being of victims

“The work of a police officer is not just to fight crime, but also to protect the vulnerable,” says Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Ashraf Abdul Rashid.
The 32-year-old, who is a Senior Investigation Officer in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Anti-Scam Command, believes that his role as a police officer is not only to help bring about justice, but also to walk the line between displaying empathy for the victims and being sensitive to the circumstances, motives, and dignity of people.
Find out more about how ASP Ashraf ensures justice is being served in this video.
ASP Ashraf shares why he deems this vital to his role as a scam fighter in the SPF.
Q: What does your job entail?
I conduct investigations on scams and these can span across a very broad spectrum – from receiving numerous phone calls on cases which require investigation to multiple statement recordings, visiting crime scenes, conducting raids and operations, and attending court proceedings.
Q: How has your career progressed since you joined the SPF?
I joined the SPF in 2015 as a Direct-Entry Inspector. Upon completion of training at the Home Team Academy, I was then posted to Tanglin Police Division as an Investigation Officer.
My early days as an Investigation Officer were tough, as the learning curve was steep. There were a lot of uncertainties for me as you never know how each and every case will turn out. Looking back, the three years spent in the investigation branch had significantly improved my investigative acumen and deepened my knowledge of the law.
In 2019, I was posted to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre as a Team Leader for the Ground Response Force. Managing a team of police officers was a different experience for me as I had to quickly learn about frontline policing.
My team and I performed a range of duties from patrolling to manning police counters, and we were often the first to respond to 999 calls. Through this role, I got to meet and speak to many different individuals and communities.
I am now back in the investigation fraternity – this time as a Senior Investigation Officer at the Anti-Scam Command. My past postings have exposed me to a wide range of policing functions in the SPF and helped to shape my character and perspective. It has also increased my level of empathy and care for others.
On top of that, it has enhanced my communication skills, not just at work but also with my loved ones and friends.
Q: What drives you each day?
I feel that investigation is what makes policing complete. For example, as part of the investigation process, we will meet and interview the victims of each case, to better understand them and get the necessary information on the case.
Once a suspect has been identified, I will also have to commence investigations against the suspect. So on one hand, I have to ensure that the victims are given the adequate support that they need. On the other hand, I also ensure that justice is served against the accused if proven guilty. So although investigation work may be demanding, it is also rewarding.
Q: How do you stay motivated when the going gets tough?
I believe that having a good support system among colleagues helps me to stay motivated and always strive to do better.
Back when I was a Team Leader, I attended to a case involving a victim of a scam. The incident resulted in serious consequences which hurt the victim’s family deeply. Through this, I realised the impact of scam cases and it made me want to do more to help.
Whenever I encounter a victim who seems affected by a scam incident, my team and I will take quick actions, even going beyond our investigations to provide support. For example, we work with the Police Psychological Services Department to activate Victim Care Officers who will provide emotional and practical support to the victim.
To me, policing is not just about apprehending the culprit. It is also ensuring that justice is served to the victims and that their mental and physical well-being are taken care of throughout the investigation process.
Q: Any proud moments to share?
The SPF teamed up with DBS on an anti-scam series called Red Flags!, and I was given the chance to be the co-host. It was my first time appearing on a campaign video and I was so nervous.
Then a few weeks ago, as I was walking around the mall with my family, my two-year-old son Noah suddenly shouted "Ayah!" (Malay for father) and pointed to a huge TV screen outside one of the DBS branches. I was very surprised that he even knew it was me on the screen! The proud look on his face was priceless.
It gives me a sense of satisfaction knowing the work my team and I do has an impact on the community that Noah is growing up in. It affirmed the choice I made to join SPF.
Q: What are some of the key skills required to be successful in your job?
A huge amount of grit, adaptability and, most importantly, good communication skills. Be humble when it comes to learning because there will be those who have experienced things that you have not, and they are worth learning from.
Because you are both fighting crime and protecting those affected, you will need to be tenacious and tough, yet empathetic when necessary.
Visit this website to find out more about the career opportunities in SPF.