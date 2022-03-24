Poll: Workers, job seekers report less discrimination

Singaporeans and permanent residents in the labour force reported less discrimination both at the workplace and in their job search compared with 2018, according to a survey by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

However, the survey also revealed that four in five who experienced workplace discrimination kept silent, fearing an impact on work relations and future job opportunities.

The proportion of resident employees who cited workplace discrimination fell from 24 per cent in 2018, when the survey was last conducted, to 8 per cent last year.

The proportion of those who reported discrimination during their job search fell from 43 per cent to 25 per cent.

The survey, which saw around 3,000 respondents respond to questionnaires online and by post, e-mail or fax between last September and November, found that the most common form of discrimination was age, both at the workplace and during the job search - with applicants above 40 bearing the brunt.

Four in five who experienced workplace discrimination kept silent, most commonly citing the fear of being marginalised at work or making work relations awkward, feeling that the issue was not severe enough, and worry over the impact on future job opportunities.

Of the remaining one in five who sought help, most - or around 79 per cent - did so by reporting instances of perceived discrimination to their organisation or union.

Meanwhile, 16 per cent sought informal help from their family and just under 5 per cent turned to tripartite agencies such as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices .

Discrimination based on pregnancy status saw the greatest decline between 2018 and last year, from something experienced by more than two in 10 job applicants to fewer than one in 20.

Just under 3 per cent of job seekers reported discrimination due to their mental health condition, under a new category added to the latest survey.

In a briefing on the survey results, Mr Ang Boon Heng, director of MOM's manpower research and statistics department, said two reasons for the dip in reported discrimination are increased awareness of fair workplace practices and a tighter labour market.

Government feedback unit Reach held a dialogue between workers and a panel on Tuesday about the state of workplace fairness legislation locally.

In his opening remarks at the panel discussion, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Manpower, said the survey results would inform the ongoing work of the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness. He added that the committee, which is looking into enshrining the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices into law, aims to complete its work by the end of this year.

"Clearly, we need to put in place measures to ensure a safe environment, where people can feel comfortable coming forward to report this complaint of discrimination," said Dr Koh of the four in five workers who kept silent after facing discrimination.

But he also cautioned of the need to strike a balance between employees' and employers' interests.

"Even as we look at enshrining the guidelines into legislation, what we don't want to do is to end up with a litigious workplace culture... We want to make sure mediation remains at the forefront."