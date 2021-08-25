PayPal offering 150 new jobs to S'poreans and PRs

Fintech company PayPal will offer around 150 new job openings - particularly in product development - here in the next three years.

These roles are reserved for Singaporeans and permanent residents who have attended training under the Government's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) programme, in line with Singapore's push to create more opportunities in the burgeoning infocomm and media sector.

New hires can expect to work on projects related to security on PayPal's platform, helping small and medium-sized businesses digitalise and enhancing the user experience for customers, the company announced in a joint statement with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) yesterday.

IMDA emphasised product development as an area for Singaporeans to seek out, comprising roles like data analytics and program management.

These jobs will expand PayPal Singapore's workforce by 25 per cent. The Straits Times understands it has about 600 employees at its international headquarters here.

The announcement is the latest in an effort by the Government to create tech jobs and training opportunities among firms here such as Google, Microsoft and Grab.

The infocomm and media sector grew 4.8 per cent last year despite the economic challenges brought by the pandemic, said IMDA in the statement.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said during a visit to PayPal yesterday that the demand for tech talent will continue to grow, and that 20,000 digital roles have been added over the past two years.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, said digital roles are not just limited to the infocomm and technology sector, but are also being created in financial services, manufacturing and healthcare.

She said talent in this field is in short supply and IMDA's TeSA programme helped to make switching sectors less daunting.

More than 5,500 new job placements and training opportunities have been arranged under TeSA since last year, she added.

"So that suggests to us that job seekers are coming round to the idea, they are willing to take some risks... to invest time and effort to acquire the skills that the industries are looking for," she said.

Software engineer Chantal Neo, 27, one of PayPal's new hires under the TeSA programme, said its boot camps helped her to make the switch to fintech. "Although... there were some difficulties understanding fintech, the training really helped to gear us for the things we need to do," she said.

Ms Chua Ying Jia, 25, who also underwent the programme, left her communications and marketing role with a real estate developer two months ago to become a project manager with PayPal.

She said: "I was able to use the skills I gained from communications even with PayPal."

To those keen on switching sectors, she had this advice: "As long as there is interest, go out there and look for these opportunities."