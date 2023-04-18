Well-rested and well-treated: Why staff are proud to work at this local restaurant chain

Since March this year, assistant kitchen leader Neo Tzyy Chun has been working fewer hours each week while getting the same pay.
This new initiative by home-grown restaurant chain Paradise Group reduces working days for operational teams from five-and-a-half to five days. Staff get to keep their current work shifts with no reduction in salary and enjoy better work-life balance – a welcome relief in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
“The additional half-day rest has helped me be more energised and focused at work,” says Mr Neo, who has been working at the Group’s various restaurants for nearly five years.
Mr Luis Lee, regional human resources director of Paradise Group, says: “Investing in our employees’ well-being and work-life balance is not only the right thing to do, but also essential for the long-term success of our organisation.”
Showing employees that they matter
Such progressive workplace arrangements are nothing out of the ordinary for Paradise Group, which has 12 brands under its belt, more than 100 restaurants globally and an approximately 1,300-strong local workforce. It is also ranked among the top employers in Singapore this year, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
While the company made waves in March this year for awarding Rolex watches to almost 100 long-serving staff, it has long been redefining what it means to work in the restaurant business.
Back in 2012, it was one of the first companies in the local F&B industry to offer flexible working arrangements.
Both existing and potential staff can choose from four different work schedules: regular half-days; specific hours on weekdays; weekends or public holidays only; or a three-day work week.
These are not just available for part-timers, who range from tertiary students to housewives and seniors. Full-time employees can also switch to a flexi-work scheme that suits their evolving needs while still being able to enjoy full-timers' benefits such as monthly bonuses and sales incentives.
Mr Neo, 24, was particularly touched by a $300 allowance that was extended to help ease living expenses at the beginning of the pandemic when restaurants were closed, along with the company’s promise not to retrench any staff.
“Despite the business taking a big hit, the company believed in keeping a job for everyone. It made me proud to say that I am a staff member of Paradise Group,” he says.
Such is the culture of respect and care at Paradise Group, where other benefits include staff discounts at the Group’s restaurants and an employee child education assistance programme.
Empathy and care
While working in the F&B industry can be highly stressful, staff at Paradise Group are given clear structures of support, competitive salaries and sales incentives.
Ms Tiam Wen Teng, a 33-year-old restaurant manager with the Group who has worked at numerous restaurant chains in Singapore over the past 16 years, says the company’s salary package is the best compared to its competitors.
Operational staff are also given a nominal percentage of the restaurant outlet’s monthly profits (after tax) in recognition of their contribution to the outlet’s performance.
Mr Lee says: “We see Paradise Group not just as a means of livelihood, but a platform for like-minded people with a passion for good food and service to come together to achieve milestones together.”
Even before the progressive wage model was introduced, Paradise Group says entry level employees were already earning approximately five per cent higher than market rate, while those in senior positions were earning about 20 per cent more than those in a similar rank in hotels and restaurants.
All new staff undergo training for a month at a restaurant outlet designated as the training school before being deployed to other outlets.
Ms Tiam, who manages 25 employees at Canton Paradise Marina Bay Sands, says that this helps newcomers understand the processes and culture of the company quickly while reducing the stress of being in a new environment. Staff turnover has decreased as a result.
Meanwhile, existing staff undergo weekly training sessions that include role-play and are given opportunities to learn new skills related to their job scope, such as an occupational first-aid course.
Twice a year, staff are also encouraged to nominate themselves for promotion, instead of relying on their supervisor to do so.
“As long as the staff can demonstrate to senior management that they are ready for that role, they will be promoted,” explains Ms Tiam. “In this manner, staff are constantly empowered to better themselves.”
While both Ms Tiam and Mr Neo admit that it was the good pay that first attracted them to work at Paradise Group, feeling appreciated and the ensuing camaraderie among colleagues convinced them to stay with the company.
“Our bosses often remind us that the F&B industry is a tough one, so it is important that staff are treated well,” says Ms Tiam.
“When they have a sense of belonging, our people are happy to work hard and progress with the company.”