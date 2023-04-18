Well-rested and well-treated: Why staff are proud to work at this local restaurant chain

Since March this year, assistant kitchen leader Neo Tzyy Chun has been working fewer hours each week while getting the same pay.

This new initiative by home-grown restaurant chain Paradise Group reduces working days for operational teams from five-and-a-half to five days. Staff get to keep their current work shifts with no reduction in salary and enjoy better work-life balance – a welcome relief in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

“The additional half-day rest has helped me be more energised and focused at work,” says Mr Neo, who has been working at the Group’s various restaurants for nearly five years.

Mr Luis Lee, regional human resources director of Paradise Group, says: “Investing in our employees’ well-being and work-life balance is not only the right thing to do, but also essential for the long-term success of our organisation.”

Showing employees that they matter

Such progressive workplace arrangements are nothing out of the ordinary for Paradise Group, which has 12 brands under its belt, more than 100 restaurants globally and an approximately 1,300-strong local workforce. It is also ranked among the top employers in Singapore this year, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

While the company made waves in March this year for awarding Rolex watches to almost 100 long-serving staff, it has long been redefining what it means to work in the restaurant business.