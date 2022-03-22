Over 99,000 S'pore employers to get $840m in wage credits by end-March

SINGAPORE - By end-March, more than 99,000 employers will receive $840 million in Wage Credit Scheme (WCS) payouts, the final tranche of payouts under the scheme.

For the upcoming payout, the Government will co-fund 15 per cent of qualifying wage increases given in 2021, 2020 and 2019 to more than 780,000 Singaporean employees earning a gross monthly wage of up to $5,000.

This will benefit over 99,000 employers, said the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Tuesday (March 22).

This brings the total amount of wage credits paid out during the pandemic to over $2 billion.

The WCS was extended by a year in last year's Budget, to support wage increments to help companies build up their local workforce and emerge stronger from Covid-19.

Employers do not need to apply to receive the payouts.

Eligible employers will be notified by March 31 informing them of their payout amount and the payouts will be credited directly to their registered bank accounts through PayNow Corporate or Giro.

Any appeals regarding WCS payouts must be submitted to Iras by June 30 and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

