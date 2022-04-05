Over 7,200 mid-career job seekers placed in attachments since 2020

More than 7,200 mid-career local job seekers have been placed in company attachments, from the launch of the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme (SGUP) in 2020 to January this year, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday.

These attachments were introduced under the programme in July 2020 to help mid-career job seekers gain work experience, skills and networks while preparing for more permanent jobs amid a weak labour market then.

Dr Tan told Parliament the programme remains useful for employers and job seekers who may face greater challenges in making a career switch. The Government announced in Budget 2022 that it will be made permanent to support mature mid-career job seekers aged 40 and above.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) had asked about the SGUP.

Dr Tan said trainees usually get a monthly allowance of between $1,600 and $3,800, determined by their host, of which up to 90 per cent is funded by the Government. The average and median allowances are around $2,600.

As at January, more than 20,800 local workers have applied for SGUP positions. "SGUP applicants do not just make one application. Instead, they usually make multiple job and attachment applications, and they choose the best offer that they receive," said Dr Tan.

He noted that with the labour market recovering, it was not surprising that the majority of SGUP openings were not filled, hailing this as "a positive sign".

He added that Workforce Singapore monitors the number of trainees who found a job within six months after completing or exiting the programme.

Over 3,400 trainees completed or exited their attachments as at last November, and about 77 per cent of them were employed.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that as at January, another 1,800 trainees have completed or exited their attachments for reasons such as job offers or other interests, while 2,000 are now in the programme.

In a separate reply to another question, Dr Tan said a higher proportion of resident workers are now in professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) jobs, compared with a decade ago.

The percentage of resident workers in such roles rose from 52.7 per cent to 62.1 per cent from 2011 to last year, while their share of non-PMET jobs declined.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if MOM is looking into new strategies to encourage younger Singaporeans to take up trade jobs such as licensed electricians and plumbers, and if a larger Singapore core can be built up in such jobs in the short to medium term.

Dr Tan said it is not realistic to aim to grow the Singapore core in every occupation. "Our local workforce is finite, with the ageing cohorts larger than the cohorts entering the workforce... As our economy expanded, we have seen a shift towards higher value-added activities and the growth of modern services such as in financial and insurance services, and professional services."

Young resident workers have also done well, said Dr Tan, noting the employment rate for residents aged 25 to 29 stood at 85 per cent last year, while their unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 75.5 per cent of resident workers in that age group were in PMET jobs last year, up from 67 per cent in 2011.