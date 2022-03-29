Employers to receive over $145m in final JSS payouts to support wages of 289,500 local staff

SINGAPORE - More than $28.1 billion will have been given out to companies to help save jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, after the final payout of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) is disbursed from March 31.

The last payout will total over $145 million and it will be given to over 19,500 employers to support the wages of over 289,500 local employees.

These employers are in sectors like food services, which were affected by safe management measures in the second half of 2021.

The JSS is estimated to have saved 165,000 local jobs from March to December 2020 and helped to support local wages, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) in a joint media statement on Tuesday (March 29).

The March payout this year will cover wages from November to December last year.

Firms who made the mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for their local staff for those two months by the deadlines will qualify for the payout and eligible employers will be notified by post of their payout amount later this month.

To qualify for the enhanced JSS, employers have to be in the stipulated sectors and meet certain criteria. For example, a company in the food services sector must hold a valid food licence from the Singapore Food Agency, and be registered under the Singapore Standard Industrial Classification (SSIC) codes of 56 or 68104.

These codes mean they are registered as operators of food services, including food courts, coffeeshops and canteens.

Overpayments

However, ESG and MOF had earlier extended the enhanced JSS to several organisations with valid food licences, but without any SSIC codes.

"This was on the assumption, based on previous experience, that these entities were stallholders offering food services, and therefore should still qualify for the JSS, even without the relevant SSIC codes," they said in the joint statement.

"At that time, we had proceeded with the payments to ensure swift disbursement of funds to all affected entities. But we have subsequently checked in January 2022 and found that the assumption was incorrect for 38 such entities, and these include unions, clubs, associations and religious organisations."

They added that these organisations have a food license to run a small canteen, for instance, but are not in the food services business.

The 38 organisations have been notified and have committed to returning the overpayment of $32.2 million, they said.