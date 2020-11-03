Over 1,900 jobs in early childhood sector

More than 1,900 jobs are on offer in the early childhood sector, with eight in 10 for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

They make up the bulk - 98 per cent - of the 1,940 jobs and traineeship and attachment openings available as at the end of September, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its weekly jobs situation report yesterday.

Some 1,620 PMET jobs are available, including roles such as pre-school teachers, centre leaders and childcare services managers. Another 290 jobs are in non-PMET roles. Apart from jobs, there are about 30 company-hosted traineeships and attachments available.

Speaking at a virtual media conference, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said: "These openings are mostly jobs, as employers are confident that they have vacancies to fill."

Her ministry said more than 570 people were placed into jobs, traineeships and attachments in the sector between April and the middle of last month, through the help of Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute. This is on top of direct recruitment by the pre-school operators themselves.

With more dual-income families and working grandparents as well as a greater emphasis placed on the early years for child development, pre-school enrolment is expected to rise, driving the sector's labour demand, said MOM.

There are about 21,000 pre-school teachers here, up by over 30 per cent from 2016. Demand is expected to grow as pre-school places are set to increase from about 180,000 now to more than 200,000 by 2023.

Currently, there are three main career tracks under the sector's skills framework.

Educators on the leader track, who take on centre or teacher leadership positions in both kindergartens and childcare centres, earn between $3,100 and $7,600.

Those on the teacher track, who work with children between four and six years old, can get $2,200 to $3,550. Educators on the educarer track, who work with children aged two months to four years, earn between $1,800 and $3,150.

Job seekers looking to join the sector as educators must attain either an early childhood certificate or diploma offered by the National Institute of Early Childhood Development, or programmes accredited by the Early Childhood Development Agency. A certified early childhood course ranges from four months to 21/2 years for mid-career workers.

Those looking to make a mid-career switch may do so through the professional conversion programme for pre-school teachers and the place-and-train programme for educarers, said MOM.

Noting that about three in four people in the early childhood scene have come from other sectors, Mrs Teo said: "Employers in early childhood appreciate job seekers transitioning from other sectors, as they bring with them transferable skills."

Mrs Teo added that job seekers from the hospitality and retail sectors, which have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, are strong candidates because of their good service-oriented skills.

Besides specialised roles in the sector, there are supporting ones that job seekers can take up, such as in the areas of marketing, human resources and administration.

To attract and retain talent, the early childhood sector has worked with WSG to develop and roll out a Progressive HR Practices Early Adopter Programme. Under the programme, operators can apply for subsidies to undergo training in areas such as leadership communication and HR practices.

More than 135 operators have participated in the programme, benefiting over 8,800 employees.

Speaking at the same press conference, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said the sector has been "very resilient" in the midst of the crisis, and is still growing and recruiting teachers.

"Attrition is very low right now, and it is also a very rewarding sector for our citizens as well as those who are looking for a job to get into," he added.