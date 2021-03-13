Over 10,000 employers had help from Workforce S'pore last year

More than 10,000 employers received help from Workforce Singapore (WSG) last year in filling their available positions or transforming roles so that they would be more attractive to job seekers.

This is a 45 per cent increase from the number in 2019, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in her jobs situation report yesterday.

About 90 per cent of the employers assisted by WSG were small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mrs Teo said that about half of the employers that received help were from 10 sectors: construction, education, financial services, food services, infocomm technology and media, logistics, precision engineering, professional services, retail and wholesale trade.

To help meet the changing manpower needs of employers, WSG and its partners increased their outreach activities, expanded career conversion programmes and introduced job transformation schemes.

The ramping up of the career conversion programmes for new mid-career hires, for instance, has benefited more than 1,500 employers - a 10 per cent increase from 2019, according to the latest jobs situation report.

Last year also saw about 140 outreach events - an increase of about 20 per cent - to help employers access a bigger pool of talent. They included virtual and physical career fairs and interviews.

In addition, nearly 350 employers received support in their job transformation efforts through schemes such as the Job Redesign Reskilling Programme.

The report also noted that more than 35,600 employers actively posted on the MyCareersFuture job portal last year, a 54 per cent increase from 2019.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the Parkroyal on Kitchener Road hotel, Mrs Teo highlighted recruitment strategies that employers could implement to overcome common challenges during the hiring process.

For a start, employers should look beyond job seekers that have the full set of requisite skills for a role. They can tap government training schemes, such as SGUnited Traineeships and career conversion programmes, that would allow them to expand their pool of recruits, including mid-career individuals with transferable skills.

Mrs Teo said: "This means not necessarily looking for a job seeker who is a 100 per cent fit, but bridging any skills gap with on-the-job training that can be supported by the Government. In a landscape where there is so much transformation and job seeker interest, it may be difficult to find a job seeker who is a 100 per cent fit."

45%

Increase in employers that received help from Workforce Singapore last year, compared with 2019. 90% Proportion of those assisted that were small and medium-sized enterprises

To get better responses from applicants, employers could also rethink their job descriptions, such as stating upfront the training provided to bridge the skill gaps of potential employees, and highlighting the company's culture, including its long-term goals.

Employers are also encouraged to redesign roles so that they become meaningful careers that offer clear progression pathways.

Noting that many job seekers have higher aspirations that go beyond wages, Mrs Teo said: "Employers must be able to impress upon job seekers and prospective recruits that it is not just a job, but there is also career progression."

