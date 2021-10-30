Offer pay hike of $70 to $90 for lower-wage workers: NWC

Lower-wage workers earning a gross salary of up to $2,000 monthly should get a pay hike of $70 to $90, or a 4.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent raise if it is higher, to ensure that pay for such workers grows faster than those at the median wage level.

This guidance on the rate of progressive wage growth was outlined by the National Wages Council (NWC) yesterday in its guidelines that will apply from Dec 1 this year to Nov 30 next year.

At the same time, the council said its recommendations for lower-wage workers going forward will reference gross monthly wages and be relevant for employees earning a gross salary of up to $2,000 monthly, which covers about one-fifth of full-time employed residents in Singapore. Its previous recommendations were made with reference to workers' basic monthly wages.

This is in line with the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers' recommendation set out in August that progressive wages for lower-wage workers be expressed in terms of gross monthly wage, instead of basic monthly wage, to give employees greater certainty of the expected monthly wage for a set of standard working hours.

Gross monthly wage refers to the sum of basic monthly wage, overtime payments, commissions, allowances and other regular cash payments.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post yesterday that having the guidelines apply to workers earning a gross monthly salary of up to $2,000 means more workers will be covered by these recommendations.

This is the first year that the NWC is making recommendations for the range of progressive wage growth for lower-wage workers, following recommendations by the tripartite workgroup, which the Government accepted.

This range will be used to determine the wages for workers under the Progressive Wage Model, which covers lower-wage workers in such sectors as cleaning.

The council said that employers who have seen healthy revenue growth should aim for the upper bound of the range, while employers who are recovering or have recovered may aim for the lower to middle part of the range.

Its recommendation takes into consideration various factors, including the expected rate of wage growth in the medium term and the current economic climate.

The NWC also called on employers to provide a higher percentage wage increase for lower-wage workers who are earning comparatively lower pay. The minimum dollar quantum of $70 to $90 also helps to ensure that the lowest-paid employees receive a proportionately higher increase, it noted.

Employers freezing or continuing to freeze wages should consider a built-in wage increase of up to $50 for lower-wage workers, while those implementing further wage reduction should freeze wages for such workers instead, NWC said.

The council added that it will consider a higher range of progressive wage growth next year should the economic situation improve.

The National Wages Council said its recommendations for lower-wage workers going forward will reference gross monthly wages and be relevant for employees earning a gross salary of up to $2,000 monthly, which covers about one-fifth of full-time employed residents in Singapore. Its previous recommendations were made with reference to workers' basic monthly wages.

The Singapore National Employers Federation (Snef) said the recommendations are flexible enough for employers with varying business performance and outlook to implement while aiming to narrow the gap between lower-wage workers' pay and the median-wage level.

"As many lower-wage workers are in essential roles such as cleaners and security officers, Snef also urges service buyers and consumers to play their part in the whole-of-society effort to uplift the group by paying a reasonable price for better services," it said.