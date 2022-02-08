NTUC's e2i matches over 46,000 to new jobs in last 2 years

More than 46,000 workers have secured new jobs with the help of the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore two years ago.

These workers were placed in new jobs from February 2020 to December last year. This came after the NTUC's Job Security Council was set up to help displaced workers or those at risk of losing their jobs move to new roles or secure temporary secondments.

Sharing details of NTUC's efforts to help workers amid the pandemic, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said: "It is a consistent hard slog to do the best to match workers back to jobs."

A total of 266 companies have completed road maps that help them transform their businesses and adopt technologies to meet market needs, NTUC said.

Meanwhile, 811 company training committees, which identify relevant skills that workers need and curate suitable training for them, have been set up to date.

But this is still far from the NTUC's initial target to form training committees in 1,000 companies in the three years after the initiative was launched in April 2019.

Stressing that it is a "very detailed process", Mr Ng, who is NTUC secretary-general, said: "We are limited by our own resources, because it is a very involved process that my officers go down to the companies and engage them."

He said there are plans to scale up the initiative, which "can be a needle mover".

NTUC will continue to push for better jobs and wages through training and business transformation, as Singapore recovers from the pandemic, Mr Ng said.

Tripartite academies will be set up in growth sectors and those affected by the pandemic to bridge skill gaps.

For instance, NTUC has started discussions with e2i, the Singapore Tourism Board and various hospitality and consumer business unions to pilot a career hub for the hard-hit tourism sector. It will offer skills training and facilitate job matching, among other tasks.

Growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, retail and security have also been identified for this initiative.

NTUC is also looking to champion the interests of the self-employed, youth, women and seniors, said Mr Ng.

For lower-wage workers, it will continue to work closely with its partners to expand the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors and occupations. NTUC said this would ensure that "our lower-wage workers' wage growth keeps up with the cost of living and their income growth continues to keep pace with median wage growth".

The pandemic has also amplified work issues faced by self-employed platform workers such as food-delivery riders. NTUC will continue to push for better working conditions and medical coverage for such workers, among other areas.

Cost of living remains a major concern, Mr Ng highlighted. "The best way to beat inflation, cope with cost of living as a sustainable strategy, has always been upping our productivity, and therefore keeping our workers in pace with any changes in cost."

NTUC is helping workers upskill so that they can earn good wages, he said.

Meanwhile, the FairPrice supermarket chain will announce initiatives to help workers cope with rising costs of living.

"We can only do our very best, because there are real business cost increases," said Mr Ng.