NTUC to help moderate prices amid rising cost of living

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will play its part in moderating prices of essential goods and services amid the rising cost of living, serving as price benchmarks and addressing underserved needs.

It has been supporting workers and their families by moderating living costs through various programmes, said NTUC Enterprise chief executive Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC). These include subsidised training and affordable daily essentials.

It will also ensure workers here remain competitive and employable, Mr Seah said during yesterday's debate on the Budget.

Mr Seah, who is also chief executive of the FairPrice group, asked if there could be coordinated efforts to keep basic items affordable, either by giving guidance on specific items or tax incentives for doing so.

There is also a need to look out for those who fall through the cracks. "Perhaps it is not just a matter of having more schemes, but helping more people become aware of and applying for such schemes," Mr Seah said.

Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) said more can be done to protect consumers.

Case, for instance, launched its Price Kaki mobile application in 2019 to allow consumers to compare prices of household essentials, groceries and hawker food.

The app will be expanded this year to include more retailers, products and services. The coverage of groceries and household essentials will go up from 4,000 to 10,000 items, said Mr Yong, who is also NTUC assistant secretary-general. It will cover an additional 200 foodcourts and coffee shops, on top of 114 hawker centres now.

"But comparing prices alone is insufficient, if a retailer chooses to maintain the price but reduce the quantity of the product," said Mr Yong, who called on the Government to introduce mandatory unit pricing for supermarkets and grocery retailers here to tackle this "shrinkflation".

Mandatory unit pricing is practised in countries such as Australia, Argentina and Chile, he pointed out.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) said inflation is a concern on the ground. "Salaries, if there have been any increases at all, are unable to fend off the rise in the cost of transport, cost of food, as well as other essential household items and healthcare services."

Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) said the way to make sure the increased cost of living "does not bite too hard is to ensure incomes grow faster than expenses at every level of the workforce".

Singaporeans must not feel they are left to deal with the pressures of escalating living costs alone, said Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson).

Small and medium-sized enterprises also face cost pressures, Mr Seah said, adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will add further cost pressures to businesses.

Ukraine is a major supplier of sunflower seed and sunflower oil, and a major producer of corn.

"Corn supply shortage may also impact the price of livestock feed where corn is a major ingredient.

"Many egg suppliers have told me that their costs have gone up very significantly, where energy costs and corn, which is the feed for chickens, are major cost items for them," he said.