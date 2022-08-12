NTUC aims to reach out to 20,000 workers in exercise

A new year-long public engagement exercise hopes to reach out to at least 20,000 Singaporean workers to hear their concerns, priorities and aspirations.

The #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations, organised by the National Trades Union Congress and launched by its secretary-general Ng Chee Meng yesterday, will also see how unions, associations and social enterprises can evolve to address the feedback gathered.

The findings and recommendations will contribute to the Forward Singapore movement, a national engagement exercise led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which aims to refresh Singapore's social compact.

The first phase of NTUC's conversations will run till the end of the year. People aged 18 and above will be invited to share their views through surveys, focus groups and dialogues in schools or with union leaders, among others.

The second phase involves a series of policy workshops with tripartite partners, institutions of higher learning, civic society groups, human resource practitioners and others to garner concrete suggestions on how to better support workers.

In the third phase, NTUC will surface its findings from earlier stages and release recommendations by mid-2023, while working with fourth-generation leaders and government policymakers involved in the Forward SG exercise.

The conversations aim to engage a wide spectrum of workers, including professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), the self-employed and working parents, as well as the recently launched NTUC Youth Taskforce.

Mr Ng launched the engagement exercise at a closed-door dialogue with 100 union leaders, along with NTUC president Mary Liew, yesterday evening.

Speaking to reporters, he noted that while NTUC has championed workers' interests and collaborated with employers and the Government to achieve strong employment, business and national economic outcomes, the country is now at a crossroads.

Economic growth in the future will not be as rapid as in the past, while the world is becoming more uncertain, with intensified competition and new ways of work.

Singapore's demographics and workforce profile are changing, with smaller families and an ageing population, and workers' aspirations are shifting, he said.

To better respond to these changes, NTUC wants to look at key factors that enable workers to succeed in their careers, the assurances they need in various stages of their lives, and the protections required for vulnerable workers.

Mr Ng said that at a time of greater uncertainty, workers from different age groups and different segments have different concerns - older workers are concerned about retirement adequacy, gig workers about protections, and younger workers about career progression and work-life balance.

"We think there will likely be greater job polarisation that can potentially widen income inequalities if we do not take active measures," he said.

He noted that elsewhere, two-tier economies are emerging, "where there are the ones that have and the ones that don't". "NTUC believes that this is not a good thing to have in our society, because if not properly managed, this will lead to fraying in the social compact," he said.

This could potentially occur here, he added, citing how among PMEs, there are managers in Shenton Way firms earning five or six figures a month, and managers from fast-food chains earning about $3,000 a month. The challenge for the labour movement is to represent PMEs' interests in a different way, in aspects such as protection and welfare, he said.

In a letter sent today, he invited the more than one million NTUC members to take part in the discussions and help create solutions.

"We also want to hear what each of us... are willing to give up to achieve our goals at work. What roles we foresee our employers, unions and government playing - today, tomorrow and the years ahead," he said. "And what values should guide how we evolve Singapore's social compact around work and employment."