Non-PMETs hit harder, see steeper rise in jobless rates

Professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) were not hit as hard as non-PMETs by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to annual advance estimates for the resident labour force released yesterday.

Compared with PMETs, non-PMETs saw a steeper increase in unemployment rates and a greater reduction in working hours.

This is mainly because industries more severely impacted by Covid-19 have a higher concentration of non-PMETs, and their jobs are less suitable for remote work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in its report.

These industries include construction, retail trade, and food and beverage services.

But the unemployment rate of 6.4 per cent for non-PMETs this year remained below past recessionary peaks. This was also the case for PMETs, whose unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent.

During the global financial crisis, the jobless rates for non-PMETs peaked at 6.9 per cent in 2009, and 3.9 per cent for PMETs.

Yesterday, MOM said the increases in overall unemployment rates for both PMETs and non-PMETs were driven by shorter-term unemployment.

The increase in long-term unemployment rates - covering those out of work for more than 25 weeks - for both groups was smaller.

PMETs in their 40s experienced a larger increase in the long-term unemployment rate than those in other age groups.

Among non-PMETs, long-term unemployment rose for residents below 30 and in their 40s, but held steady for those aged 50 and older.

Covid-19 also led to reduced working hours for more non-PMETs (14 per cent) than for PMETs (5.7 per cent).

Sectors that saw the highest proportion of workers having their working hours reduced included accommodation (25.8 per cent), food and beverage services (21.1 per cent) and other community, social and personal services (15.1 per cent).

Lower-wage workers also saw a steeper decline in monthly income at the 20th percentile, from $2,457 in June last year to $2,340 in June this year.

"This is quite consistent with the trend that you see in many other countries, because the nature of the work that was more impacted by Covid-19 did have a larger share of their workforce earning less," Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said during a visit to security agency Soverus yesterday.

However, when factoring in government assistance for low-wage workers, such as the Workfare Income Supplement and Workfare Special Payment, the median income for the 20th percentile fell far less, to $2,449 in June this year.

Mrs Teo said MOM will be working with other agencies to ensure that economic activities will continue to expand to make jobs available to job seekers. But these jobs will likely require displaced workers to pick up new skills, she added.

Mrs Teo said MOM will continuously refine and enhance existing schemes, such as the SGUnited traineeship programmes and professional conversion programmes for mid-career individuals, to help job seekers pick up the skills needed.

For example, Soverus tapped the Security Productivity Initiative to redesign and enhance the job scope of its security officers, including Mr Allan Chan, 57, a security supervisor.

Mr Chan, who supervises two security officers at a church in Paya Lebar, underwent training to pick up customer service skills last year.

Mrs Teo said that MOM and its tripartite partners are also studying how to increase wages of lowincome workers, and the workgroup will release its recommendations in the near future.