New scheme to give mid-career workers more support

Mid-career workers will be able to tap a new scheme that will provide highly subsidised, industry-oriented training courses to help them secure jobs in sectors with good hiring opportunities.

The new scheme, called the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme, will begin from April 1.

It will replace two national schemes introduced in 2020: the SGUnited Skills Programme and the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme - Company Training, both expiring on March 31.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said special attention will be paid to mid-career workers, especially those in their 40s and 50s as they are more vulnerable to churn and disruption, but have valuable experience.

The minister noted that there are already a range of support measures to help mid-career workers, such as company attachments that come with a training allowance.

Such attachments may be more appropriate if companies are not ready to commit to hiring more staff upfront. Hence, they will be made a permanent feature.

The Government has also been providing a one-off SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit of up to $10,000 to help firms cover out-of-pocket expenses for transformation efforts.

A levy requirement for the credit scheme will be waived for the qualifying period between January and December 2021, in a move that will allow smaller companies and micro enterprises to get better support. This will double the number of eligible employers from 40,000 to 80,000. The deadline to claim the credit will also be extended by a year to June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Government is also reviewing the programming at institutes of higher learning here.

More details will be shared during the debate on the Ministry of Education's budget.

Kok Yufeng