New job portal with over 7,000 vacancies launched

A home-grown job portal with more than 7,000 vacancies was launched yesterday at the South West Community Job Fair held at Jurong Spring Community Club.

Known as qood, it also helps job seekers write resumes and shortlist employers.

The portal offers jobs from more than 400 employers across different sectors such as food and beverage, hospitality and engineering.

These include both PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) and non-PMET roles.

Some of the employers include Resorts World Sentosa, PCF Sparkletots, Hanbaobao and Singapore Post.

The community-centric initiative is a collaboration among South West Community Development Council (CDC), Maybank Singapore and qood.

It aims to help local businesses ease their manpower crunch and support residents in finding employment.

The portal was launched yesterday by Mr Tharman Shanmu-garatnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and adviser to Jurong GRC Grassroots Organisations (Taman Jurong).

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Mayor of South West District, was also present.

A soft launch of the portal, which is free to use for both job seekers and employers, was held in July.

More than 2,000 job seekers have signed up so far.

The portal requires employers to notify job seekers of their application outcome within three weeks, which reduces waiting time for job seekers and enables them to make more informed decisions in accepting offers.

Those who have trouble writing their resumes and applying for jobs can get help from qood's community outreach advisers. People can also call or message via WhatsApp at 9182-6801 for help.

Maybank has pledged more than $500,000 over two years to support all five CDCs here in their job fair efforts through the Maybank-CDC Jobs and Skills Series.

Some employers are using the qood job portal and job fairs to expand their employee count.

One of them, Qiren Organisation, has 400 job vacancies in roles like marketing and talent acquisition.

The firm, which currently has 600 employees, plans to increase its employee count to 1,000.

Mr Teh Yong Kang, 40, tried in vain for two years to look for a job after his previous company closed down.

His job search was difficult due to his visual impairment and the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the help of the qood portal, the former dishwasher found a similar job near his home within one month.

A community outreach adviser from qood helped him draft his resume and shortlist employers.

"I am grateful that I was given personalised assistance and happy to have found a job despite the current Covid-19 situation," said Mr Teh, who has been working since July.