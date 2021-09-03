National Wages Council to convene on Sept 6, will announce guidelines by end-October

SINGAPORE - The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene next Monday (Sept 6) to develop its annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues even as Singapore prepares to reopen its economy further.

In its deliberations, the council will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the latest developments in Singapore's public health measures, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday.

Among other things, the updated guidelines will incorporate recommendations from the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, including setting out guidance on the range of progressive wage growth for lower-wage workers.

"This will guide the negotiations of the tripartite clusters that oversee the sectoral Progressive Wage Models (PWM)," said the MOM.

"The NWC will also recommend the wage levels for occupational progressive wages, along with the accompanying skills and training requirements."

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced the PWM will be extended to more sectors such as retail, food services and waste management, and will cover specific occupations such as administrative assistants and drivers across all sectors simultaneously.

The NWC, which is chaired by DBS Bank chairman Peter Seah and consists of employer, labour union and government representatives, aims to release its updated guidelines by the end of October.

The new guidelines will cover the period from Dec 1, 2021, to Nov 30, 2022.

The high-level council usually meets once a year to update guidelines on wage and employment matters.

Last year, the NWC convened twice. It issued its annual guidelines in March and supplementary guidelines in October.

It convened again in April this year, when it decided to extend the guidelines and supplementary guidelines till Nov 30, 2021.

Said Mr Seah: "Given that the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic appears more certain, it is important for NWC to review the economic and labour market outlook for this year and make relevant recommendations."

Members of the public are invited to share their views on wage-related issues and suggestions on the upcoming guidelines.

Feedback can be submitted to the NWC Secretariat through an online form, which will be open until Sept 14.