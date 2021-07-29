THE BIG STORY

The drivers of Singapore's next phase of growth are falling in place, with the first batch of global companies confirming their plans to set up base at Punggol Digital District. Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong shared that the first four companies to set up shop in the new hub are expected to create about 2,000 new tech jobs.

WORLD

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ties between India and the US would be critical for bringing prosperity to the Indo-Pacific region and that India was a top foreign policy priority against the backdrop of China's growing assertiveness. He held wide-ranging talks with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

Records are tumbling in Japan and not just at the Olympic Games. Daily Covid-19 case tallies have been hitting new unwelcome heights, with seven out of 47 prefectures cracking new highs yesterday and the nationwide total reaching 9,576 cases. This is 20 per cent higher than the previous record of 7,957 cases, which was set on Jan 8.

OPINION

Recent events underscore the playing out of geopolitical rivalries among the United States, China, Russia and India, as the US concentrates its attention towards the Indo-Pacific in never-before ways. Any which way you look at it, all these developments are worrisome to the extreme, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SINGAPORE

A new research centre set up by the Lien Foundation and the National University of Singapore medical school will study how best to improve the physical and mental health of young children. It will bring together experts from across a range of disciplines, including health, education, sociology, psychology and data analytics.

LIFE

With their newest project, the Disney adventure Jungle Cruise, receiving strong early reviews, actors Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have found themselves in yet another franchise-worthy project. The film is inspired by the Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name.