THE BIG STORY

Cleaners to see wages go up over 6 years from 2023

Cleaners will see their wages continue to go up each year from 2023, over six years, after proposals by a tripartite committee on the cleaning wage ladder were accepted by the Government yesterday. This move will benefit about 40,000 cleaners across about 1,500 cleaning businesses in Singapore.

Global minimum corporate tax unlikely to hurt S'pore

Singapore has way more to offer as a hub for global technology giants and multinational corporations than low corporate taxes that are now subject to the biggest revamp in decades led by the world's largest economies, say business leaders and tax experts. Factors such as the Republic's stable political environment and rule of law also draw companies, they said.

WORLD

Biden to rally US allies against Covid-19, Russia and China

US President Joe Biden's meeting with leaders of the G-7 leading industrial economies in an English seaside village this week will usher in a new focus on rallying American allies against common adversaries: the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia and China. New Covid-19 variants and rising death tolls in some countries will loom large during the gathering from Friday to Sunday.

SINGAPORE

Renovation rules breached in 190 HDB flats in 3 years

The home owners and contractors of about 190 Housing Board flats were found to have carried out unauthorised renovation works infringing on the HDB's guidelines in the past three years. Unauthorised works included over-hacking of walls, renovating without an HDB permit or renovation works done outside of approved times.

TECH

Rise in low-level attempts to hack critical infrastructure

Low-level attempts to hack systems that control critical infrastructure, such as in the energy and water sectors, have increased globally by about three to five times in the last few years. A report by a US cyber-security firm says the online attacks have become more severe, with even dud attempts now a cause for concern.

BUSINESS

New programme to green Asia's electricity sector

An investor group in the region, which includes Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, has set its sights on greening Asia's electricity sector, among the world's most pollutive. Launched yesterday, the new engagement programme's aim is to work with utilities in Asia to cut their carbon footprint.