News analysis

Much reason to cheer latest jobs data, but some questions remain

Manpower Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On the surface of the latest labour market figures released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday, there is much reason to cheer. Many local job seekers found jobs, and the number of retrenchments per quarter has started to fall.

A highlight is that by the end of last year, the number of residents - Singaporeans and permanent residents - in employment had rebounded to pre-Covid levels, even managing to eke out growth of 9,300 over the year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2021, with the headline 'Much reason to cheer latest jobs data, but some questions remain'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 