Much reason to cheer latest jobs data, but some questions remain

On the surface of the latest labour market figures released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday, there is much reason to cheer. Many local job seekers found jobs, and the number of retrenchments per quarter has started to fall.

A highlight is that by the end of last year, the number of residents - Singaporeans and permanent residents - in employment had rebounded to pre-Covid levels, even managing to eke out growth of 9,300 over the year.