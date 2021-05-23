MTI asks business owners to declare on-site staff numbers

Business owners have been asked by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to provide updates on their on-site staff numbers.

This is to enable the Government to monitor the number of people not working from home as Singapore tackles the spread of Covid-19 during its current period of heightened alert.

An MTI spokesman told The Sunday Times yesterday that this requirement is not new and was put in place last year as Singapore progressively reopened its economy to allow more employees to return to their workplaces.

It was suspended last month when Singapore shifted away from working from home as a default. But firms were told on Friday they had to provide updates again.

The MTI spokesman added that firms can update their on-site manpower numbers on the Government's GoBusiness online portal.

Singapore is under phase two (heightened alert) until June 13. During this period, besides working from home as the default, there are also restrictions on movements and social gatherings.

Business owners told The Sunday Times that they received an e-mail on MTI's requirements on Friday from Postman.gov.sg, the Government's mass notifications tool.

But some had not been sure about the legitimacy of the e-mail and had thought the message was a scam.

MTI clarified that this tool is used to send out mass communications to the public quickly and effectively.

Members of the public can refer to https://postman.gov.sg for more details, it added.

Earlier this month, the Traffic Police clarified that a Notice of Traffic Offence it had issued was genuine, after an online post claimed that it was a scam.

In addition to making working from home the default, employers are advised to also stagger the start times of employees who need to return to the workplace, and implement flexible working hours.

Social gatherings at the workplace are also not allowed.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, including 22 in the community.