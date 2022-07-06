Most non-certifiable courses will not qualify for funding from 2024

About 7 per cent of more than 20,000 courses offered by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will no longer qualify for funding from 2024.

These courses - which are deemed to be non-certifiable - will also no longer receive subsidies, SSG said in a statement yesterday.

They already now get the lowest tier of subsidy from SSG, it added.

With this tier removed, SSG funding will better focus on certifiable and industry-recognised courses of higher quality, it said.

SSG said these changes will be implemented in phases to give affected providers the time to enhance their courses to meet the new standard. It added that it will work with them to give them guidance and support.

Some non-certifiable courses that play important social or economic roles - such as courses on how to care for seniors - will still receive funds, said SSG. It added that it will work with public agencies to identify the courses and continue to fund these.

SSG said: "With this and upcoming moves, SSG aims to uplift the quality of the training and adult education sector, and better align adult learning with manpower development objectives."

For instance, a one-day advanced Microsoft Excel course would not meet new standards, compared with a similar but more robust advanced Excel certification course, SSG added.

SSG also gave a list of examples of courses, run through partner agencies, which would continue to be available.

These include Essential Digital Marketing Skills for Seniors, Mindfulness for Healthy Ageing, Dementia Care, Three-Day Basic Baking Workshop, Introduction to Home-Based Urban Gardening Workshop and Caregiver Tips for Better Caregiving.