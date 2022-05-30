More S'pore firms profitable last year; workers got more increments

SINGAPORE - More than three in four companies in Singapore made profits last year when the economy expanded 7.6 per cent, setting a record for the past five years despite the pandemic.

More workers, benefiting from the recovery amid a tight labour market, received pay rises as well - 70 per cent, compared with 59 per cent in 2020.

Resident workers, who have stayed at least a year in the same job, took home 3.9 per cent more in wages, similar to what they received in 2019 before the pandemic.

Real wages, however, were tempered more than half by inflation at 2.3 per cent, which meant spending power was up just 1.6 per cent.

Over the past five years, workers were worse off only in 2020, when real wage growth was 1.4 per cent and inflation was a negative 0.2 per cent.

The data, released on Monday (May 30) by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for its survey on annual wage changes, was gathered online from 5,200 companies and more than one million employees.

It was done from Feb 7 to April 14 this year (2022).

Junior executives, who were singled out by recruiters as the most sought-after segment in the job market, received the highest pay rise, over their superiors and rank-and-file staff.

Workers in 13 business sectors tracked by MOM received better pay cheques too. Even among the 25 per cent loss-making firms, 42 per cent raised salaries.

Worldwide inflation, spurred by low interest rates and government handouts during the pandemic, had been unexpectedly made worse by supply chain bottlenecks caused by the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

Dr Hong Ru, assistant professor of banking and finance at the Nanyang Business School, expects cost pressures, such as that on energy, to persist for the rest of this year.

The economist said: "The key is how fast we can get out of this supply chain issue and to really increase productivity. If we can do this fast, we will be in a good position next year."

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) forecasts core inflation to peak at 4 per cent between July and September before easing in late 2022, a critical period for workers as companies finalise annual budgets.

Still, recruiter Michael Page Singapore, which reported that most firms were planning to give annual increments of 3 per cent this year in its latest survey, expects that ratio to be raised after September.

Its managing director, Mr Nilay Khandelwal, said: "This is when we would really know what exactly would be the AI (annual increment) and inflation rates. Generally speaking, Singapore AI is pretty much tied to the inflation rate to a large extent."

The Singapore Business Federation sees relief coming for employers in sectors where foreign workers would return in the coming months, but added that the situation remains fluid.

Its executive director for advocacy and policy, Mr Albert Tsui, said: "MAS has made deliberate efforts to contain these price increases, so we can expect some easing of inflationary pressures over time.

"The opening of borders to foreign labour will help ease manpower pressures partially, but there is a lagged effect," he said.