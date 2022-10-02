MOM setting up company to run two new foreign worker dorms

A company limited by guarantee will be set up by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) by end-2022 to manage two purpose-built dormitories for foreign workers that will be built and owned by the ministry.

It will run the dormitories with private sector partners to come up with innovations to improve foreign worker housing and share best practices with the industry.

The new corporate entity is called Nest Singapore. Nest is an acronym for Nurture, Engage, Support and Transform.

The latest move to improve living conditions in dormitories comes after Covid-19 spread through crowded dorms and infected 175,000 out of 323,000 of their residents as at end-2021.

The first of the two purpose-built dorms broke ground in Tukang Innovation Lane in Jurong on Saturday.

Slated to begin operating in 2025, the Tukang dormitory will have a capacity of 2,400 beds. The other dormitory at Sengkang West is set to begin operations in 2028 with 7,200 beds.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said at the launch event that insights gained from managing the dormitories will support MOM's efforts to transform dormitory living and management and allows the ministry to be better prepared for any future crisis.

He said both dormitories will be built to improved standards that apply to new dorms built after September 2021 to boost public health resilience and liveability.

These include more spacious and better ventilated rooms with occupancy caps and en-suite toilets, as well as segmented communal facilities.

The Tukang dormitory will occupy a 1.14ha site - slightly larger than 1½ football fields - and house a maximum of 12 workers in each of its 200 rooms. Every 120 workers or fewer will have their own kitchen and common area.

MOM will also introduce features beyond what the improved standards stipulate, to pilot ways of reducing the risk of infectious disease transmission and enhance liveability, such as higher ceilings for improved ventilation and greater comfort as well as en-suite laundry facilities to reduce intermingling in common areas.

There will be larger recreation spaces such as gyms and sports courts, which can also serve as medical or isolation facilities during future outbreaks, said Dr Tan.

However, he added, "physical infrastructure alone cannot transform the communal living environment for our migrant workers".

It is also important to improve their lifestyle and foster a sense of hope and community, he said. MOM will explore new solutions, including virtual training programmes, video-conferencing and one-stop access to services in the dorms.

He said MOM intends to work with residents and community partners, such as non-governmental organisations, to develop recreational programmes and other activities that foster community spirit.

He added that the ministry's Assurance, Care and Engagement Group, which supports the well-being of migrant workers, has worked closely with dormitory operators to organise festive events and recreational activities in the last two years.

This allowed MOM to better understand workers and operators.

"The set-up of Nest, therefore, is to directly operate the two new purpose-built dorms with the private sector. This will take us one step further."

SEE THE BIG STORY • A9