Mid-career PMETs get help to switch to new roles in SMEs

Former air stewardess Lainy Chua faced the daunting challenge of switching from industry giant Singapore Airlines to a far smaller company doing yacht charters, but the switch was pretty smooth sailing, thanks to a programme designed specifically for executives like her.

The career conversion scheme run by Workforce Singapore has already helped about 500 professionals since it was rolled out in January. It aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with recruiting by reskilling mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) to take on new job roles.