Mid-career PMETs get help to switch to new roles in SMEs

About 500 professionals reskilled through Workforce Singapore's career programme

Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
Former air stewardess Lainy Chua faced the daunting challenge of switching from industry giant Singapore Airlines to a far smaller company doing yacht charters, but the switch was pretty smooth sailing, thanks to a programme designed specifically for executives like her.

The career conversion scheme run by Workforce Singapore has already helped about 500 professionals since it was rolled out in January. It aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with recruiting by reskilling mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) to take on new job roles.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Mid-career PMETs get help to switch to new roles in SMEs. Subscribe

