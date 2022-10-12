A culture of care and empathy at Meta

When communications manager Samantha Lee joined Meta shortly after giving birth to her daughter in January 2020, she had not expected the kind of flexibility and support from her new employer.
As a first-time mum, she tapped Meta’s workplace parenting groups, where she was able to find resources and a sense of community.
"My colleagues were always happy to answer questions, and were flexible with timings for meetings and calls to accommodate my schedule," Ms Lee says.
She takes comfort in the six months of maternity leave offered by Meta, along with the insurance coverage – this covered the bulk of the cost of her pregnancy and delivery.
Parent-friendly corporate benefits such as Baby Cash, a one-off cash perk for new parents to cover any baby-related costs, also helped with her expenses.
"The flexibility and support I received from my team at Meta made it possible for me to focus on doing impactful work. I’m beyond grateful to be part of a company that demonstrates care for us and helps us grow by supporting the different needs each of us has," says Ms Lee.
Now that her daughter is older, Meta’s flexible and hybrid work arrangements also allow Ms Lee to spend more time with her, including taking care of her when she falls ill. "My colleagues have been very understanding when it comes to last-minute requests to stay home," she adds.
Ms Lee is among 2,200 people employed at Meta in Singapore. Formerly known as Facebook, it was set up here in 2010 to build technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.
Through taking care of its staff’s well-being, the company aims to bring out the best of their talents, making sure they are at their most impactful. "At Meta, we spend a lot of time getting to know each of our employees as it helps us understand what matters to them and ensure they feel included and valued," says Mr Damian Kim, managing director, Singapore, at Meta.
Regardless of their rank, staff are empowered to join and build communities that go beyond their work. This is a large part of the company’s culture which promotes interest clubs and employee resource groups that encourage people to bond through common passions and identities.
"We know that employees do their best work when they are empowered, supported and enjoy what they do and the colleagues they work with," adds Mr Kim.
Cultivating kindness and openness in the workplace
Meta puts its employees first – in order for them to thrive at work, it ensures their physical and mental well-being are well taken care of.
The company is all for destigmatising mental health, by raising awareness, improving access to quality healthcare and creating safe spaces to discuss issues.
In 2017, for example, it created the #OpenUp narrative, where employees shared their mental health stories and struggles on Workplace, the company’s internal communication hub.
The initiative made people more open to tackle the challenges, knowing that they are not alone.
For instance, new employees who may feel overwhelmed by their new responsibilities find comfort in similar experiences shared on #OpenUp. Everyone at Meta was a rookie once, and is able to offer tips to forge ahead.
In addition, Meta’s Mental Health@ is an employee-led, anonymous group discussion that is active on Workplace, and currently has more than 1,000 members.
Meta also runs an Accessible Care initiative that rolls out free confidential counselling for employees, and even their dependents or spouses.
Empowering employees by encouraging their strengths
While some companies zoom in on improving their employees' weak areas, Meta encourages its staff to focus on their strengths. It invests time in identifying what they are good at, and allows them to harness that potential to reach a higher career level.
Mr Benjamin Joe, vice-president of South-east Asia and Emerging Markets at Meta, recalled how he was not a good fit for his first role at the company 11 years ago.
"Despite all the help and support I received from my peers and manager at the time, I was simply not good at the role I was hired to do", says Mr Joe, who after some discussion with his managers, switched to a different position at Meta that became a stepping stone for the role he is in today.
His internal transfer is an example of how Meta encourages employees to focus on what they do best.
"At Meta, we try to focus on work that plays to our strengths because it gives you energy and is something that you'll enjoy," says Mr James Tan, its product marketing director.
"By doing so, the work is more engaging, and we prevent burnout."
Staff can also tap a hybrid work arrangement that provides the flexibility to work partially from any location, allowing Ms Yein Mei Tham, for example, to spend more time with her two daughters.
"No one is micro-managing my day, and they trust that I’ll get my work done," says the benefits lead who cherishes moments such as picking her children up from school.
Employees can also pick up new skills, with Meta offering learning resources for all levels, from new hires to managers and directors, to build core skills, develop future leaders and groom productive team players.
These options widen skill sets and ensure staff are not left behind in the rapidly-evolving tech sector.
"We prioritise employees’ needs because we are clear that it is our people who determine our ability to succeed – now and into the future,'' says Mr Kim.
"When we create and cultivate meaningful relationships anchored on genuine care, we can achieve both individual and shared success."
Visit this website for more information on the careers offered at Meta.