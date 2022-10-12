A culture of care and empathy at Meta

When communications manager Samantha Lee joined Meta shortly after giving birth to her daughter in January 2020, she had not expected the kind of flexibility and support from her new employer.

As a first-time mum, she tapped Meta’s workplace parenting groups, where she was able to find resources and a sense of community.

"My colleagues were always happy to answer questions, and were flexible with timings for meetings and calls to accommodate my schedule," Ms Lee says.

She takes comfort in the six months of maternity leave offered by Meta, along with the insurance coverage – this covered the bulk of the cost of her pregnancy and delivery.

Parent-friendly corporate benefits such as Baby Cash, a one-off cash perk for new parents to cover any baby-related costs, also helped with her expenses.

"The flexibility and support I received from my team at Meta made it possible for me to focus on doing impactful work. I’m beyond grateful to be part of a company that demonstrates care for us and helps us grow by supporting the different needs each of us has," says Ms Lee.

Now that her daughter is older, Meta’s flexible and hybrid work arrangements also allow Ms Lee to spend more time with her, including taking care of her when she falls ill. "My colleagues have been very understanding when it comes to last-minute requests to stay home," she adds.

Ms Lee is among 2,200 people employed at Meta in Singapore. Formerly known as Facebook, it was set up here in 2010 to build technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

Through taking care of its staff’s well-being, the company aims to bring out the best of their talents, making sure they are at their most impactful. "At Meta, we spend a lot of time getting to know each of our employees as it helps us understand what matters to them and ensure they feel included and valued," says Mr Damian Kim, managing director, Singapore, at Meta.

Regardless of their rank, staff are empowered to join and build communities that go beyond their work. This is a large part of the company’s culture which promotes interest clubs and employee resource groups that encourage people to bond through common passions and identities.

"We know that employees do their best work when they are empowered, supported and enjoy what they do and the colleagues they work with," adds Mr Kim.