Marquee engine manufacturer powers ahead as a top employer

“We’re all encouraged to try new roles that give breadth and progression to our career,” says Mr Lee, noting that alongside these opportunities, the company works with local tertiary institutions [such as Singapore Polytechnic] to develop up-skilling courses for its staff. Mobility extends to interns, who rotate around functions to teach them multiple skills and to help them to understand what they truly want to do when they get a permanent placement.

Postings overseas add another layer of appeal at Rolls-Royce.

“As part of the continuous learning and development programmes, colleagues in Singapore can also leverage on our expansive network across the world to deepen their expertise and work experience,” notes Ms Ong.

“Prior to Covid, our colleagues in Singapore had the opportunities for global postings and secondments and we look forward to resuming such arrangements when the pandemic situation stabilises.”

Cultivating an open culture

In Singapore, Rolls-Royce offers staff term life, accidental death, hospital and surgical, and medical insurance at no cost to employees; through flexi-benefits programmes, employees can opt for comprehensive executive health screening and vision care packages, tele-medical consultations, holiday trips, fitbit devices and more.

Maintaining physical and mental well-being is achieved through a smoke-free campus, active workstations, tips on healthy eating and sleeping, a free Employee Assistance Programme that provides confidential 24-hour support, and courses to learn more about mental health issues.

Ms Ong proudly identifies the 30 volunteer mental-health champions that monitor colleagues when they are feeling down, check in on how they are adjusting to remote work, and organise mental health awareness talks.

“Our focus on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues is an extension of our Care Promise and is something that we will continually build on and improve.”

To strengthen bonds between employees, the ShareClub & LiveWell committees are volunteer groups that organise activities that foster staff camaraderie – virtual yoga classes and coffee catch-ups, Christmas gifting for underprivileged, Chinese New Year celebrations, for instance.

Mr Lee enrolled in the online hydroponics class led by a manager. “He showed us how to grow a whole watermelon plant in an HDB flat. As my mum has green fingers and does her own hydroponics, I joined this class. I thought that it would feel detached because we’re doing it in a virtual environment, but it turned out to be really interactive. Now we even have a chat group where we continue to share progress in terms of what we’ve been able to grow.”

Ms Ong speaks of a recent gift exchange between colleagues in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore as a simple, touching exercise that has a lasting impact. “This was something that came from the heart.”

Staff with specific interests can start informal groups, and some examples include abacus, motorcycles, and cats. Others can tap into the Employee Resource Groups, where people from the Rolls-Royce international network come together based on similar characteristics or experiences with the goal of supporting diversity and inclusion.

The Singapore office also has a core group of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) ambassadors that regularly participates in engaging and educating students and educators, organising and running workshops, show-and-tell sessions and career talks as well as Rolls-Royce campus tours for schools and external partners.

As Covid-19 rumbles on, employees are still allowed to work flexibly and the company continues to listen to its staff to find solutions to any problems.

“This is a place where everyone would chip in to resolve issues, regardless of their role in the organisation. That is extremely unique for a company,” says Mr Lee.

Employees’ voices are heard through focus groups and social media forums, and a ‘Speak Up, Listen Up and Follow Up’ platform. Internal teams focus on labour practices, human rights and ethics, environment, central technology and environmental technology, diversity and inclusion, community investment and STEM. Equality and fairness is valued – more than 20 per cent of the company’s senior management in Singapore is female and maternity leave of 24 weeks is standard.

“We have a very open culture where everybody is free to speak up and discuss their views and give their suggestions,” explains Ms Lee. “We have a balance of work and personal life and a workplace that promotes openness and values employees’ opinions.